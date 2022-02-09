It was a moment of pride for every Indian after the country-based documentary Writing With Fire earned a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category for the 94th Academy Awards. The becoming became the only Indian film to earn a nod this year. Soon after the nominations were declared, a video showing the film's makers' euphoric reactions at being nominated has gone viral.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced live on the Twitter and official YouTube channel of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 8. The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

Writing with Fire makers celebrate Oscar nomination

One of the creators of the film Rintu Thomas took to Twitter and shared a video that showed the entire team jumping in excitement soon after the film was nominated. The video shows co-creator Sushmit Ghosh and their families watching the nominees together.

Soon after Writing With Fire is announced as a nominee, the room erupts into a celebration with a shocked Rintu cupping her mouth with joy before giving a hug to her family members. On the other hand, Sushmit can be heard screaming ‘Unbelievable!’ While captioning the video, Thomas wrote, “Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for the @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!!"

Writing with Fire is a 2021 Indian documentary film directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. The film is about the journalists running the Dalit women-led newspaper Khabar Lahariya. Writing with Fire is the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Writing with Fire had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, winning two awards: The Audience Award and a Special Jury Award: Impact for Change in the World Cinema Documentary category. Not only this, but the documentary also won 28 international awards and critical acclaim from the press. Jason Reizaian also praised the documentary at The Washington Post. He termed the film as "The most inspiring journalism movie - maybe ever".

IMAGE: Twitter/@RintuThomas11/@musicboxfilms