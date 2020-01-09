Yash Cuts Cake With His Adorable Daughter Ayra On His Birthday

Kannada actor Yash celebrated his birthday on January 8. His fans could not contain their excitement. On one side, Twitter was showering Yash with birthday wishes and on the other side, Nandi Link Grounds was crowded with his fans who gathered for the KGF actor’s grand celebration.

Yash's birthday party was a grand affair

The party witnessed his wife Radhika Pandit with his daughter Arya and a couple of close friends. Yash cut a massive cake weight over 5,000 kilograms with his baby daughter. Pictures and videos of his birthday cake got immediately viral on the internet.



A birthday wish from Radhika Pandit and Ayra

On her husband’s birthday, Radhika created a beautiful video of herself and Ayra wishing Yash on his birthday. She posed the video from the actor’s Instagram and Twitter. Pandit wrote how they had taken over his accounts just like they had taken over his life and wished him birthday.

Yash also received a wish from Prashanth Neel. The director wished everyone to have a 'great and a safe birthday celebration' with the actor. Have a look at his Tweet.



Image courtesy: Yash Instagram



Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

Here are some of the birthday wishes received from his fans, friends, and celebrities.

I Don't know what Good I did to Have You in My life Boss.. I'm Truly Blessed to have a Best Friend & Guide like you.. Happy Birthday to the most Wonderful person 🤗🤗 #HappyBirthdayYash #RockyBecomesABrand #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/w0AzgrWMU8 — Raam (@GarudaRaam) January 8, 2020

Wishing the Man of the Masses - @TheNameIsYash a Happy Birthday..



Here is the Fantastic #KGFChapter2SecondLook



Wishing him a Blockbuster year ahead.. :-)#HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/1T4Roksc9l — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 8, 2020

