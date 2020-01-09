Yash Cuts Cake With His Adorable Daughter Ayra On His Birthday

Kannada actor Yash celebrated his birthday on January 8. His fans could not contain their excitement. On one side, Twitter was showering Yash with birthday wishes and on the other side, Nandi Link Grounds was crowded with his fans who gathered for the KGF actor’s grand celebration.
The party witnessed his wife Radhika Pandit with his daughter Arya and a couple of close friends. Yash cut a massive cake weight over 5,000 kilograms with his baby daughter. Pictures and videos of his birthday cake got immediately viral on the internet.
Kannada Superstar Yash's 5000kg Birthday Cake Makes A World Recordhttps://t.co/BiioQjuTnv#KGF2 #yashbirthday #YashBoss pic.twitter.com/mi3WDFbAuI— NDTV Food (@NDTVFood) January 9, 2020
#KGFChapter2— YASH Boss club royal City BIDAR 🤴 (@DeepakRenukeal1) January 8, 2020
Guinness
Record🤩
World Biggest Celebrity Birthday Cake😎💥💥#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYASH pic.twitter.com/yhcPIPFjKu
On her husband’s birthday, Radhika created a beautiful video of herself and Ayra wishing Yash on his birthday. She posed the video from the actor’s Instagram and Twitter. Pandit wrote how they had taken over his accounts just like they had taken over his life and wished him birthday.
💥SURPRISE!💥— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 7, 2020
We’ve taken over your account like we’ve taken over your life. 😍
Happy birthday🎂to the one and only #RockingStar⭐️from your biggest fans! 🥰
#hackedwithlove #ayradhika #rockinghabba2020 pic.twitter.com/92AUYnHuzm
Yash also received a wish from Prashanth Neel. The director wished everyone to have a 'great and a safe birthday celebration' with the actor. Have a look at his Tweet.
Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020
All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu
I Don't know what Good I did to Have You in My life Boss.. I'm Truly Blessed to have a Best Friend & Guide like you.. Happy Birthday to the most Wonderful person 🤗🤗 #HappyBirthdayYash #RockyBecomesABrand #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/w0AzgrWMU8— Raam (@GarudaRaam) January 8, 2020
Happy B'day to Kannada cinema sensation @TheNameIsYash brother 👌👍 #HBDYash.. More power to you😊#KGFChapter2 #KGFChapter2SecondLook#HappyBirthdayYash #rockybecomesabrandpic.twitter.com/P3aZJ7y6ez— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 7, 2020
Wishing the Man of the Masses - @TheNameIsYash a Happy Birthday..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 8, 2020
Here is the Fantastic #KGFChapter2SecondLook
Wishing him a Blockbuster year ahead.. :-)#HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/1T4Roksc9l
