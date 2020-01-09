The Debate
The Debate
Yash Cuts Cake With His Adorable Daughter Ayra On His Birthday

Others

Yash's birthday was a grand affair. He celebrated it with his daughter Ayra, wife Radhika Pandit and close friends, besides fans. Read on for details.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yash

Kannada actor Yash celebrated his birthday on January 8. His fans could not contain their excitement. On one side, Twitter was showering Yash with birthday wishes and on the other side, Nandi Link Grounds was crowded with his fans who gathered for the KGF actor’s grand celebration.

Yash's birthday party was a grand affair

The party witnessed his wife Radhika Pandit with his daughter Arya and a couple of close friends. Yash cut a massive cake weight over 5,000 kilograms with his baby daughter. Pictures and videos of his birthday cake got immediately viral on the internet.
 

 Also read: 'K.G.F': Chapter 2 Hero Yash Turns 33; Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Him

A birthday wish from Radhika Pandit and Ayra

On her husband’s birthday, Radhika created a beautiful video of herself and Ayra wishing Yash on his birthday. She posed the video from the actor’s Instagram and Twitter. Pandit wrote how they had taken over his accounts just like they had taken over his life and wished him birthday.

 

 

Yash also received a wish from Prashanth Neel. The director wished everyone to have a 'great and a safe birthday celebration' with the actor. Have a look at his Tweet. 

Image courtesy: Yash Instagram


Also read: Yash Celebrates Birthday With 5,000 Kg Cake, 216 Ft Poster And Over 20,000 Fans!

Here are some of the birthday wishes received from his fans, friends, and celebrities.

 

 

 

 

Also read: WATCH: ADM Yash Vardhan Srivastava On Death Of Six In Ghaziabad Fire

Also read: Yash Grooves To Thalapathy Vijay's 'Vetrithanam', Sends Audience Into A Tizz


 

 

 

Published:
