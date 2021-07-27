Yeon Sang Ho All Set To Direct His Second Netflix Original 'Jung Yi; Read The Cast Details

South Korea's renowned filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho is all set to helm a new Netflix original film, reported Pinkvilla! The director, who rose to fame with the global hit horror-thriller film, Train to Busan that was released in the year 2016, will be directing a new science-fiction film that is tentatively titled, Jung Yi. On July 27, 2021, the online streaming giant announced the happy news and revealed their upcoming project.

According to Netflix's new announcement, Sang Ho's new science-fiction drama will depict the pollution-destroyed world in the 22nd century, where people will try to make robots through brain cloning to win a civil war. The film will feature award-winning actor, Kang Soo-Youn. She will be seen playing Seo Hyun in the upcoming Netflix original drama. She will be seen as the team leader of a research institute that develops brain cloning and AI technologies. Her character is also the in-charge of the brain cloning and combat power test of Jung Yi.

Soo-Youm has bagged the best actor award at the Venice Film Festival in 1986. She will be resuming her acting career after a hiatus of over eight years. She was last seen in the short indie flick, Jury in the year 2013.

Along with Soo-Youn, the film will also star Kim Hyun-Joo and Ryu Kyung-soo in the lead roles. Hyun-Joo will portray the titular role of Jung Yo. He will be seen playing the elite leader of the Allied Forces and the subject of a brain cloning experiment. Kyung-Soo will be seen as Sang Hoon, head of a research institute aiming to succeed in the brain cloning experiment of the humanoid combat robot, Jung Yi. The success will be the key to the victory of the Allied Forces.

Moreover, Jung Yi is Sang-Ho's second Netflix project after the webtoon based, Hellbound. The film is now in the production stage. It stars Yoo Ah-In and Kim Hyun-Joo. Furthermore, Train To Busan was a zombie thriller drama that became a global hit and was one of the highest-grossing Korean films on Netflix and other sites outside the country with total revenue of over $93 million.

IMAGE: KIM HYUN JOO/ ZACK SYNDER BIBLE TWITTER

