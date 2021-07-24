Yoo Jae Suk & Jo Se Ho Test COVID Negative; Former To Remain In Self-isolation

South Korean actors Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho have tested COVID negative, reported Soompi. According to the report, Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho had undergone testing for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a confirmed case of the virus on the sets of their upcoming tvN's k-drama, You Quiz on the Block. Currently, Yoo Jae Suk has received instructions from health authorities. He has self-quarantined himself as a precautionary measure and is waiting for his test results.

According to the report, it is yet to be cleared if Jo Se Ho would need to self-isolate as well. However, the filming of You Quiz on the Block has been halted after discussing the matter in a meeting. Yoo Jae Suk's other programs such as The Sixth Sense 2 and Running Man's filming has also been cancelled for the next two weeks.

On July 24, 2021, the agencies of both the actors have released statements confirming their diagnosis. Jo Se Ho's agency also confirmed that it was seemed unnecessary for the actor to self-isolate himself, he will be resuming his activities as per his schedule. Yoo Jae Suk's agency and Jo Se Ho's agency's statement are translated below:

Hello. This is Yoo Jae Suk’s agency, Antenna. On July 23, Yoo Jae Suk underwent testing for COVID-19 after one of the staff members from tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” was diagnosed with COVID-19. Today (July 24), Yoo Jae Suk’s test results came back negative. In keeping with health authorities’ guidelines, Yoo Jae Suk is currently in self-quarantine. At the moment, there are no irregularities in terms of his health. Our agency will continue to follow the instructions of disease control authorities and do everything we can for the health and safety of our artists. Thank you.

Hello. This is Jo Se Ho’s agency, Image 9 Communications. Jo Se Ho’s PCR test results from July 23 have come back negative. As health authorities have deemed it unnecessary for him to go into self-quarantine, he will be resuming his broadcasts and official scheduled activities as usual. However, as a precautionary measure, he plans to undergo additional COVID-19 testing on July 30. In light of the current strict guidelines for disease control, our agency will continue to fully adhere to the instructions of government health authorities, and we will do our utmost to ensure the health and safety of all of our artists and staff, including Jo Se Ho. Thank you.

IMAGE: YOO JAE SUK/ JO SE HO'S INSTAGRAM

