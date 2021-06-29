Yoo Su Bin Joins Variety Show 'Master In The House' As A Fixed Cast Member

The popular variety show, Master In The House is going to get a new member, reported Soompi. On June 28, 2021, a source from the SBS's variety show confirmed that Crashlanding On You actor, Yoo Su Bin will be joining the cast as a "fixed cast member". The source also revealed that the South Korean actor will "begin appearing in episodes from the month of July."

Crashlanding on You's Yoo Su Bin on Master In The House

The popular variety show's current cast consists of actors- Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Kim Dong Hyun. It's former members ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and actor, Shin Sung Rok recently decided to quit the show and focus on their primary individual career. Recently, Soompi confirmed that Yoo Su Bin has been finalised as the new cast member of the show.

According to the outlet, the actor has also recorded an episode along with the current members - Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Kim Dong Hyun. Master In The House is a variety show where the cast spends a night at the house of a renowned personality, who has made his mark in his/her field. The resource person is referred to as a master. The cast members spend two days and one night to reveal the lives and the lifestyles of the masters. However, this isn't the actor's first variety show. The list of Yoo Su Bin's shows also includes the MBC show, Can I Take Your Order.

Yoo Su Bin has appeared in many popular Korean dramas. He made his acting debut with a popular 2017's drama titled, Prison Playbook alongside Park Hae Soo, and Jung Kyung Ho. He portrayed the role of Yang Jung Suk. Yoo Su Bin rose to fame with his performance in the hit K-dramas, Start-Up, and Crash Landing On You. He garnered a massive fan following after his appearance in Crash Landing on You. He portrayed the role of Kim Ju Meok who is a North Korean soldier who is obsessed with South Korean dramas. The actor has been praised for his strong North Korean accent in the K-drama. Currently, Yoo Su Bin's schedule is packed as he shoots for his upcoming JTBC drama titled, Disqualified as a Human. The K-drama is scheduled to release in the second half of this year of 2021.

IMAGE: YOO SU BIN'S INSTAGRAM

