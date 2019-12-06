YouTube Rewind 2019: 5 Most Watched Videos In India; Apna Time Aayega To Coca Cola Song

YouTube Rewind is a video series produced and created by YouTube and Portal A Interactive. These videos are a recap of each year's viral videos, events, trends, memes, and music. As the years have gone by, the number of influencers and personalities have increased on YouTube. The series' annual installments are uploaded on YouTube's official channel. YouTube has released the YouTube Rewind video on December 5. The video is currently trending on the #10 position and has received 956k likes and counting. Indian influencers and their music videos have also made it to the list and have been receiving lots of love from fans all across. Here are a list top five most searched Indian videos on YouTube Rewind 2019.

O Saki Saki choreography

According to reports, the Indian choreography videos appear multiple times throughout the global list of Top Choreography Videos. This time four separate dance videos of O Saki Saki from the movie Batla House made it to the #10 Top Music Video in India.

Coco-Cola song

Coco-Cola song was the #4 Top Music Video of the year in India, this song is from the movie Luka Chuppi. The video stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. The video has received 387 million views on YouTube.

T-series

As per reports, T-Series is the first channel ever to pass 100 million subscribers on YouTube and is currently the most subscribed YouTube channel in the entire world. They have also dominated the music scene within India, registering five of the Top 10 Music Videos of the year.

Stand-Up Comedy

Lawyer-turned-standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bass posted his first ever video to YouTube, a recording of his 12-minute act. The video gained a lot of popularity, receiving over 25 million views and became the #6 Most Liked Video in India.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy’s hit song which was sung by lead actor Ranveer Singh and with lyrics from gully rapper Divine received more than 190 million views on YouTube and became the #13 Most Viewed Music Video in India.

