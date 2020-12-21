YouTube Stars Became Wealthiest People This Year, See How Much They've Earned

Being a YouTuber has become a notable profession. Not only do YouTubers gain a lot of fame and fan following, thanks to their videos, they have also become one of the wealthiest people in the world. The Guardian recently prepared a report about top YouTube Stars earnings in 2020 and their total income this year will leave many fans shocked. Here is a list of top YouTube stars earnings in 2020 according to a report by the Guardian.

Top YouTube stars earnings in 2020

Ryan Kaji

Source: Still from Ryan Kaji's YouTube

A nine-year-old boy named Ryan Kaji from Texas has become the highest-earning YouTube star this year. The Texas native has made nearly $30m in a year from “unboxing” and reviewing toys and games on YouTube. To be approximate, Ryan made $29.5m or £22m from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World.

However, that’s not all that the young internet star has earned. He made an extra $200m from Ryan’s World branded toys and clothing, including Marks & Spencer pyjamas. The Guardian revealed that the YouTuber has also signed an undisclosed, but likely multimillion-dollar, deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon.

Mr Beast

Source: MrBeast (Instagram)

In the second place, among the highest-paid YouTube stars, this year was Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr Beast, who earned an estimated $24m. He is also one of the richest YouTubers. The 22-year-old YouTuber is known for stunts. One of the most recent ones of his stunts was when he froze himself in ice.

He is also known for giving away huge sums of money to strangers who compete in his challenges. In addition to his YouTube earnings, he also makes money from selling his own merchandise and has done partnerships with brands such as Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

Dude Perfect

Source: Dude Perfect (Instagram)

The number 3 spot is held by Dude Perfect. A group of five friends – Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Garret Hilbert, Cody Jones and Tyler Toney who collectively made $23 million this year, by playing stunts with lightsabers, Nerf Guns and paintballs. When the coronavirus first hit in March and professional sports were banned, the group’s YouTube channel hosted the Quarantine Classic. During this classic, they competed against each other in three-point basketball shootouts and roller-chair hockey. This series of videos helped them raise about $160,000 for the Red Cross and Feeding America.

Rhett and Link

Rhett and Link are at the number four spot on this list, as they made $20m this year. The YouTube channel is run by Rhett James McLaughlin, 43, and Charles Lincoln, 42, are some of the longest-standing YouTube stars. They began their talk show as early as in 2012.

Markiplier

Markiplier is another big YouTube name. The gaming YouTuber has been one of the earliest creators on the platform and has made $19.5m this year. Mark Edward Fischbach has been posting popular breakdowns of video games since 2012.

Here are other YouTube stars net worth this year

Preston Arsement, $19m

Nastya, $18.5m

Blippi, $17m

David Dobrik, $16m

Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, $15m

Image Source: MrBeast & Markiplier (Instagram)

Disclaimer: The Highest-paid YouTubers list and information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

