YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Contracts COVID, Says 'body Aches Are The Worst'

Social media star and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to his Instagram account on Friday and revealed to his fans and followers that he had contracted COVID. He shared a black and white picture of himself and broke the news online. He mentioned he only had mild symptoms but added that the "body aches are the worst absolute worst."

The social media star mentioned in his post that he has quarantined himself at home and is isolating himself from others. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, "Hey everyone, wanted to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID, I do have mild symptoms but honestly the body aches are the worst ABSOLUTE WORST so trying to take full rest. I have Home-quarantined myself for complete isolation from others till my recovery. Your love and wishes are enough for me❤️❤️ Take care of yourself and especially your family, and please stay safe. Will be back stronger than ever👍🏻 (sic)"

Celebs wish Ashish Chanchlani a speedy recovery

Several famous celebrities headed to the comments section and sent Chanchlani their best wishes as they hoped for his recovery. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao also commented on the post and wrote, "Take care bhai. Will pray for your speedy recovery ❤️". Shivaleeka Oberoi wrote, "Oh no!!! Take care Ashuuu 🤗✨ (sic)".

Ayush Mehra said, "Take care brother ❤️ speedy recovery ❤️🙏 (sic)". Other personalities who dropped comments on the post include Sunil Grover, Tisca Chopra, Aanchal Munjal, Paras Kalnawat, Aahana Kumra among others. Fans and followers of the creator also sent him good wishes for his recovery.

Mithila Palkar tests positive for COVID

Several stars have tested positive for COVID in the last few days as cases across the globe begin to rise. Most recently, Little Things fame Mithila Palkar contracted the virus and mentioned she was asymptomatic. She wrote, "'Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a COVID positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. (sic)''

Apart from Chanchlani and Mithila Palkar, celebrities including Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Nigam, Seth Meyers, Erica Fernandes, Varun Sood, Lilly Singh and many others have recently announced that they have tested positive for COVID.

