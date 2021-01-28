YouTuber CarryMinati Reveals Reason Why His Popular Roasting Video Was Deleted

Youtuber CarryMinati is quite a familiar name in the digital space. He is popularly known for uploading videos wherein he roasts people. Recently, he appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want. During the candid chat, Kareena asked him about his most popular video wherein he had roasted a creator on another popular video platform but the video was deleted by YouTube. She also asked him the reason behind the same. Read ahead to know CarryMinati's response.

Also read | Konkona Sen Sharma Reacts Sharply After Supreme Court Pulls Up 'Tandav' Makers & Actors

Also read | Cardi B Was 'crying And Angry' After Watching 'The White Tiger'; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

CarryMinati opens up about his most viral video and why it was deleted

On What Women Want, Youtuber Carryminati has said that his most popular video wherein he had roasted a creator on another popular video platform, was deleted by YouTube probably because it had garnered a lot of attention in a very short time span. He also jokingly said that even if he knew the exact reason for the same, life would be different now. He also revealed that the day that video was released, he received a lot of appreciation for the same as several netizens gave a positive response to it. CarryMinati has further said, "There was a gut feeling that everything cannot be this easy. Even though the title of the video is 'The End', this is not how things will end. And five days later, YouTube deleted that particular video."

CarryMinati's YouTube channel

CarryMinati is the first content creator on YouTube India to have over 28 million subscribers. CarryMinati's YouTube channel sees a lot of comic videos wherein he mostly roasts people. He also has shared a couple of rapping music videos on his channel. Some of his most popular rapping videos are Yalgaar which has over 204 million views on YouTube and Vardaan which has over 29 million videos on YouTube. He also has a gaming channel wherein he uploads videos of a popular multiplayer video game he plays.

His Instagram account also gives a sneak-peek into his life. He also extensively promotes his music videos on Instagram. His Instagram feed also sees a lot of memes on contemporary issues which are trending on the internet. He also shares snippets of his videos on Instagram He also shares pictures and videos from his travel diaries as well on social media. CarryMinati is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The movie is titled as MayDay and will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Despondent At Republic Day Violence; Says 'I Couldn't Protect The Nation'

Also read | Sonu Sood Thanks Cyclist Narayan Vyas For Dedicating 2000-kms Ride To Him

Image courtesy- @carryminati Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.