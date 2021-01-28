YouTuber CarryMinati Shares Why Male Content Creators Can Look Stupid But Females Can't

YouTuber CarryMinati has made sure that the audience is entertained through his humour. CarryMinati’s YouTube channel has more than 28.6 million subscribers. The popular YouTuber recently made an appearance in Kareena Kapoor’s talk show What Women Want. During the interaction, Kareena Kapoor and CarryMinati talked about various things from his career to his views about a few things. Answering one question from the interview, CarryMinati mentioned that the male creators can look stupid but females can’t. Here is a look at what Kareena Kapoor and CarryMinati had to say about it.

CarryMinati talks about female content creators

Kareena Kapoor had asked CarryMinati if female content creators face more difficulties in reading the comments than the male content creators. Responding to this Ajey Nagar AKA CarryMinati replied, “Being a creator regardless of the gender, everyone has their own challenges.” Talking about the comfort zones of a male creator, YouTuber CarryMinati added, “Being a male creator, I have a comfort zone that I can look stupid and that is ok with the society. But on the other hand, if a girl wants to do something like this, then society has objections to it.”

He further highlighted that he has seen female creators getting trolled in the comments section by girls. Talking about the challenges, CarryMinati said, “Problems arise when your parents don’t support you. Then they go online and read such bad comments about their children and feel bad. The parents then question their kids about what are they doing and ask them to stop doing it. So I think this is one challenge that irrespective of gender, every creator has to face.”

CarryMinati's YouTube channel

CarryMinati's YouTube channel is one of the most subscribed Indian channels on the platform. He has a wide variety of videos for his 28.6 million strong YouTube family. He has made several hit videos like The Awesome Place We Call School, Marry Your Dream Partner, Film The Flare among others. Since joining the platform in 2014 the channel has received more than 2,139,360,795 views. He recently released a new rap video which is penned down and sung by him. The video has more than 29 million views till now. Here is a look at CarryMinati’s rap song Vardaan.

