YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Gets Bail Hours After Arrest For Alleged Violation Of Section 144

Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja got relief on Saturday after he was arrested when his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to celebrate his birthday despite the imposition of section 144 of CrPC.

On Saturday, Gaurav Taneja was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida police for violating section 144 of the CrPC. Notably, fans and followers of Tanega gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida to meet the YouTuber on his birthday, resulting in a traffic jam in the area.

Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes and the gifts. Blessed to have you all in our lives#thankYou pic.twitter.com/9iJYFb83ka — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 9, 2022

Notably, the YouTuber's wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, had reportedly invited fans and followers of Gaurav to celebrate his birthday. Following this, thousands of people flocked to Noida's Sector 51 metro station to meet him. After getting information regarding the gathering of people in the area, Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation. Notably, Gaurav Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday in Noida.

UP | Visuals from earlier today after a huge crowd gathered at a metro station in Noida to celebrate the birthday of YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' who was then arrested under Section 188 for violating Section 144. pic.twitter.com/1snTogpgpQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2022

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested

Taneja, who has a YouTube channel with the name "Flying Beast" and has over 7.58 million subscribers, was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which was already in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), ANI reported.

Notably, Ritu Rathee had announced to her 1.6 million Instagram followers that she will meet them for a birthday celebration at around 1.30 p.m. The post on Instagram read, "We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor (But we will meet every one)!."

However, hours later, in another post on the Instagram story, Rathee informed her followers that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

As per reports, permission for the gathering was not taken from the local police, which resulted in traffic jam in the area as well. Subsequently, after the arrest, Taneja was released on the bail by the police on the same day.

Gaurav Taneja, a graduate in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur has millions of subscribers across his three channels: "Flying Beast," "Fit Muscle TV," and "Rasbhari Ke Papa," where he posts daily vlogs and live streams as well as fitness-related videos.