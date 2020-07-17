Jake Paul Party During Covid-19: Watch The Guests Breaking All Social Distancing Rules

YouTuber Jake Paul has stirred up controversy yet again, as the 23-year-old YouTuber threw a party with guests not wearing a mask and breaking all the social distancing rules amid COVID rise in California. The Jake Paul party video has spread through social media and dozens of young people are seen gathering indoors, and outdoors while playing games and socialising. Continue reading to know “How did the Calabasas Mayor react?”

Jake Paul Party during Covid-19: When did Jake Paul throw the part?

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub confirmed in an interview given to a news portal, that Jake Paul held the party on July 15, 2020. In one of the videos of the party which was spreading through social media, people could be seen crowded together, in what appeared to be the living room. Guests were seen drinking while loud music played in the background. In another video that surfaced, dozens of people were seen standing closely on a staircase without a mask. Jake Paul party guests were also seen playing beer pong and swinging off a construction backhoe at the social gathering.

Jake Paul Party during Covid-19: How did the Calabasas Mayor react?

In an interview given to a news portal, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub revealed that she came to know about the party through complaints from nearby residents. She also mentioned that the residents complained that they were seeing many groups of people walking on the street unmasked and were socialising with one another. Mayor Weintraub claimed that she was very upset that a resident of their community would endanger so many people by holding such an outrageous gathering. Mayor Weintraub also claimed that authorities and civilians in Calabasas are trying to do everything they can to get their numbers down by slowing and stopping the spread of the virus. However, Jake Paul’s party is doing just the opposite.

Jake Paul Party during Covid-19: What will be the penalty for Jake Paul?

Mayor Weintraub noted in the interview that as of July 15, the city of Calabasas adopted a $100 fine for not wearing a mask. The mayor still hasn’t revealed what actions will be taken against the YouTube Star for breaking the social distancing rules. However, this is not the first time Jake Paul has been in the middle of a controversy, the YouTuber is known for his history of controversial actions.

In early June 2020, the YouTube Star was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after he reportedly took part in looting and riots. This occurred during widespread peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism in California. It was alleged that Jake Paul broke in and entered the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall when it was closed.

Jake Paul House Party in the midst of COVID 19

Jake Paul House Party was thrown in spite of California Governor Gavin Newsom's desperate plea for people to be careful of the virus. On Tuesday, July 14, California the broke a one-day new case record with 11,000 infections. Currently, in the American State of California, there are 356,178 cases and 7,345 deaths from the virus.

