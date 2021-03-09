Zakir Hussain's Birthday Special: Lesser-known Facts About The Renowned Tabla Player

Zakir Hussain is one of the greatest tabla players who was born on March 9, 1951. He is hailed as India's most famous percussion artist. He has proved his mettle in composing music for films and acting in a few. On Zakir Hussain's birthday, here’s a list of some lesser-known facts about the tabla player. READ | Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd Birthday: Lesser-known facts about the 'Super Deluxe' actor Zakir Hussain's birthday special: Lesser known facts Zakir Hussain started learning to play percussion instruments from a very young age. His father, Alla Rakha taught him to play pakhawaj when he was 3 years old.

He did his schooling at St. Michael’s High School, Mahim, and graduated from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. He did a doctorate in music from the University of Washington.

Zakir was part of a rhythm band named Planet Drum along with Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju, and Giovanni Hidalgo. Their first album won the 1992 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

The band released another album - Global Drum Project after 15 years. The album released on October 2, 2007, and revolutionised the world music forum. It won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 2009.

Zakir’s first cinematic stint was in the film Heat and Dust, released in 1983. He composed the music for the film and also starred in the film produced by Ismail Merchant.

Zakir worked with Ismail in two more films, In Custody (1993) and The Mystic Masseur (2001). Zakir has also worked with the famous filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola in Apocalypse Now (1979).

Pandit Ravi Shankar had recommended Zakir as a music teacher at the University of Washington in Seattle, USA.

Zakir Hussain is regarded as a pioneer in the world of Indian music as he has introduced styles of jazz fusion and world music to the Hindustani Gharana and changed the face of Indian rhythm scores.

Zakir Hussain's awards include the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. He is also a winner of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

In 1999, the USA conferred the United States National Endowment for the Arts's National Heritage Fellowship on Zakir Hussain.

He married an Italian American Kathak dancer, Antonia Minnecola. The couple got hitched in 1978, and have two daughters.

Zakir Hussain was the first Indian musician to be invited to the White House by the former US president Barack Obama to attend the All-Star Global Concert.

