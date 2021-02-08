Zakir Khan's Mom And Amit Tandon's Wife Had The Same Reaction To Their YouTube Channels

Standup comedian Zakir Khan had shared a hilarious moment on his Instagram feed where his mom found out about his Youtube channel. Amit Tandon, a fellow comedian, also responded to the post mentioning that the reaction of his wife too was the same as Zakir’s mother. Fans and friends had a good laugh on the clip shared by Zakir Khan and reacted to it by posting some hilarious comments. Throughout the video, Zakir can be seen quite confused as to what his mother was doing and thus fans found the video to be adorably funny.

Zakir Khan and Amit Tandon have something in common

As the video begins, Zakir Khan’s mother can be seen making a few hand gestures from Zakir’s head to toe. This goes on for a while and Zakir Khan simply looks at the camera and one can easily tell that he is just surprised by the reaction of his mother. As his mother continues the process, Zakir’s reaction keeps getting funnier as he simply cannot believe what is happening. Friends of the comedian reacted to the video in the comments by posting several hilarious comments and leaving laughing emojis. The caption posted by Zakir explained the video, where the comedian mentioned that his mother was happy for him after finding out about his achievement on Youtube. Zakir’s brother Zeeshan was the one who explained their mother the technicalities of Youtube along with the news of Zakir crossing 6 million on his channel.

Upon finally understanding Youtube to a certain extent, the comedian's mom seemed extremely delighted and decided to celebrate her son's success. Zeeshan too shared the same video on his Instagram account and wrote that their way of celebrating his brother's success was a bit unique as compared to the success party YouTubers often throw upon reaching a milestone. Further on, Amit Tandon, a fellow comedian, also mentioned in the comments that his wife too reacts the same way as Zakir’s mom. Fans had a good laugh at the comedian's comment and thus enjoyed the overall post as well. Some fans even found the celebration to be quite adorable and funny due to Zakir’s reaction throughout the video.

