Zakir Khan's Romantic Lines Make Mandira Bedi Ask 'Kaun Hai Woh?'; Fans Say 'stay Sakht'

Stand up comedian Zakir Khan always manages to keep the audience entertained with his witty jokes and comments. Zakir Khan's videos of him saying 'sakht rehna hai pighalna nahi hai' which means 'Don't fall for girls' is a hit with his viewers. But going by his recent Instagram post, it seems that the comedian has a romantic side to himself as well. Zakir recently penned down some romantic lines which had the fans speculating about who are the lines directed to and asking who is Zakir Khan's girlfriend.

Zakir Khan writes a romantic post for a woman

Zakir Khan took to Instagram to post a close-up picture of himself looking sombre in a casual blue shirt while looking down and away from the camera. However, it is his caption that had got his fans talking. Zakir's caption read, "batane ki baat nahi hai,

Par..batane dogi kya? Ishq bepanah hai tumse, Ek bar...jatane dogi kya? Tum titli ho, pahad ho, asmaan ho mera. Ek dibiya me, sindoor rakha hai mere pass. Tum...lagane dogi kya?"

Netizens were shocked and surprised after reading Zakir's romantic poetry. Fellow celebs like Mandira Bedi, Prajakta Koli and Dhruv Shah also chimed in on Zakir's post and dropped their reaction to his caption. While others paid compliments to Zakir's beautiful words, actor Mandira Bedi went a step further and asked the question that was going on in everybody's mind. She wrote, "Wah Wah! Kaun hai woh?" Some of Zakir's fans used Zakir's own lines on him and asked him to "stay sakht" in the comment section. Read some of the comments on Zakir's post below:

Zakir Khan's Videos

For the unversed, Zakir Khan is a stand-up comedian with over 6 million subscribers on YouTube. He started his journey and gained popularity after winning India's Best Stand Up Comedian competition. He was also one of the judges of Comicstaan on Amazon Prime. Other than doing stand up comedy shows, Zakir is also a writer and has ghostwritten for numerous radio shows and award shows.

He has two special acts on Amazon Prime titled Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi and both have been widely popular with the audience. Zakir was last seen in an episode with Bhuvan Bam in the first season of One Mic Stand on Amazon Prime. He also runs a podcast on Gaana titled Ummeed. Watch Zakir Khan's latest comedy video right below:

