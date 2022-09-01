Zelenskyy Calls War 'horror Which Is Not 120 Minutes Long' In Venice Film Festival Address

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival kick-started on an emotional note after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a video message much as he did at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Through his message, Zelenskyy pleaded global film community to rally to his country’s cause as it continues to engage in a fierce fight with Russia for over six months now.

This year's festival is stacked with highly anticipated films and performances in the main competition slate including The Gray Man star Ana de Armas' debut as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Brendan Fraser’s turn in The Whale, and many more that have been making noise all over the Internet.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy opens Venice Film Festival with a video message

With various activities planned during the festival as it celebrates its 90 years, the opening message by Zelenskyy was engaging and touched the hearts of the attendees. During his taped subtitled message that beamed onto the festival’s Sala Grande screen, Zelenskyy referenced cinema, calling Russia’s invasion of his country “a horror which is not 120 minutes long, but 189 days of war going on in Ukraine.”

While explaining the atrocities, he said, "'Russia’s lowbrow plot in three scenes' was to nudge the world to make three dramatic mistakes including getting used to the war, forgetting the war, and turning their backs on the war. Your opinion is important and your voice counts."

Further, the Ukrainian president added how the voice of each actor, technician, and director matters the most and that the least they can do is 'not turn their back' on whatever is happening in Ukraine. While making an appeal to the world of cinema, Zelenskyy said, "The least that you can do – or what you should not do – is don’t be afraid. Don’t turn your back on us. Don’t go beyond. Don’t stay neutral. I would like each country, each nation, each institution, each community in the world to clearly understand what Ukraine is currently going through."

“We have to talk about this war with the clearest language possible: the language of cinema, the language that you all talk," he added. Soon, the President's speech took a horrifying and gut-wrenching turn after a list of 358 names of children and teens started scrolling against a black backdrop under the heading “Russia killed.” “Names are important; they fall into obliviousness and obscurity. Because in the very moment when they appear on the screen almost all spectators do only one of two things: either they get involved or they up and leave,” he said after the list got ended.

IMAGE: President.Gov.UA