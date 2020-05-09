Ziva Singh Dhoni Looks Cute As A Button As She Meditates While Soaking In Sun

Ziva Singh Dhoni has made headlines every now and then, either by being on the field with her father Mahendra Singh Dhoni or by enjoying some playtime with him. The kid is now enjoying her quarantine with her mom and dad in their farmhouse. Several videos and pictures of cute little Ziva have been surfacing online. Recently, Dhoni Jr. was seen soaking some sun and meditating in the pictures posted on her Instagram handle.

Ziva Dhoni Singh’s cute pictures were posted on her official Instagram handle. In the first picture, Ziva Singh Dhoni is seen meditating in the sun with the classic yoga posture and closed eyes. In the second picture, Ziva Singh Dhoni is seen enjoying some breeze and sunlight in her farmhouse as she sits in a corner and gazes at something patiently. Both of these pictures are clicked with perfect backdrops of greenery and grass all around. Ziva Singh Dhoni is seen enjoying her morning routine wearing a casual grey t-shirt and black sweatpants. Her look is completed with a cute hairdo and white shoes.

Also Read| MS Dhoni finds a new make-up artist in his little munchkin Ziva in this adorable video

Also Read| 'Why only humans getting affected?', Ziva Dhoni asks mother; Sakshi shares conversation

Also Read| Ziva becomes make-up artist for dad MS Dhoni in this adorable video, netizens react; Watch

Recently, one of the videos of Ziva Singh Dhoni also went viral where she is seen playing with her dog. In the video, Ziva is seen instructing the dog to get up, and then she throws the ball to her dog and later her dog brings it back to her. She is also seen petting her dog as it patiently handles the ball to Ziva Singh Dhoni when she asks for it. There are also some cute candid pictures posted of Ziva and her dog enjoying their time at the farmhouse. Ziva is seen wearing a beautiful yellow top with some bohemian print leggings.

Also Read| MS Dhoni takes daughter Ziva for adorable bike ride in Ranchi; watch video

Also Read| MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva train their pet dog to play Catch amid lockdown; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.