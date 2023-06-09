Zomato Takes Down 'casteist' Ad After Backlash, Issues Statement

The food delivery service company Zomato has been consistently called out the last couple of days, because of their caste-insensitive advertisement on World Environment Day. The brand apologised for its actions on Thursday and took down the video immediately. They said their intent was to "spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way".

Zomato took to Twitter and said any hurt caused to any community was unintentional. The tweet read, “On world environment day, our intent was to spread awareness about the potential of plastic waste and benefits of recycling in a humorous way. Unintentionally, we may have hurt the sentiments of certain communities and individuals. We have taken down the video.”

(Screengrab of Zomato's tweet)

Zomato casteist advertisement controversey

(Aditya Lakhia in Zomato advertisement | Image: Screengrab from the ad)

It all started with a waste-recycling ad where the Dalit character Kachra, from the movie Lagaan, was used to represent various items made from recycled waste. It associated the character and figure of Kachra, the person, with the Hindi term for rubbish, 'kachra'. The ad was launched on June 5 in lieu of World Environment Day.

Aditya Lakhia, who portrayed the role of Kachra in the 2001 film, is shown as a lamp, paper, paperweight, watering can, and several sorts of jackets in the almost two-minute commercial. The accompanying text explained how much recycled material, or "kachra," was needed to manufacture each item. The advertisement, which aimed to highlight the meal delivery service's recycling initiatives, was called "disgusting," "blatantly casteist," and "extremely insensitive" by Twitter users. Some of those who spoke out vehemently against the ad include Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan, filmmaker Madhurita Anand and Dalit historian Karunyakara Lella.

This is not the first time Zomato has come under fire for its controversial advertisements. In 2022, Zomato removed an advertisement with actor Hrithik Roshan who was depicted as having a thali (food platter) yearning in Ujjain and placing an order with Mahakal. The revered Mahakaleshwar temple's priests in Madhya Pradesh complained, saying it hurt their Hindu beliefs, and demanded its withdrawal. The company later apologised, clarifying that the Mahakal reference was for a restaurant and not the temple.