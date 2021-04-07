11th Hour Trailer Is Out And Fans Have High Praise For Tamannaah Bhatia's Crime Thriller

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 11th Hour trailer released on April 6, 2021, with the announcement about the details of the series. The series will release on April 9, 2021, and can be streamed on the OTT platform AHA. This series will mark the first OTT release of Tamannaah Bhatia. While sharing the trailer on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Tamannaah said that she was very happy to be able to share the trailer for the series with her fans and followers. She also said that she could not wait for everyone to fall in love with her character Aratrika as she did while filming for the show. Fans and followers of the actor only had good things to say about the upcoming series.

Tamannaah Bhatia's latest show has fans gushing over her talent

The one-minute and fifty-two-second clip garnered attention from the audience on both Instagram and Twitter and they expressed how they felt about the upcoming series. Most people commented saying that the series looked very interesting and that they could not wait to see it. Many people also complimented the actor on the skills she has managed to portray in a short span of time. Netizens also wished the actor well for the series and said that they knew it would be a huge blockbuster. Her Instagram post has received over 385k views and more than 400 comments and still counting.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a frequent user of social media. Over the last few days, she has shared excerpts from a song from one of her upcoming films, a teaser for her Telugu web series, and a series of images from what appears to be a marriage ceremony in Jaipur. Her most recent post, however, caught our attention: a happy reunion with director Sekhar Kammula. Previously, the actor-director pair collaborated on the superhit Telugu movie Happy Days. Tamannaah's performance was regarded as a breakthrough role. She recently ran into the filmmaker and posted photos of their chance encounter.

The Baahubali actor wrote in the caption, “Look who did I just bump into. @kammula.sekhar Sir - the man who kick started the "Happy Days" in my life. Super excited for his upcoming release Love Story with @chayakkineni and @saipallavi.senthamarai". In the photo, Tamannaah rocked a casual street style look with a grey crop top, blue jeans, and geeky glasses.

