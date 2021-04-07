'11th Hour' Trailer: Tamannaah Is The New Red Riding Hood Surrounded By Corporate Wolves

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up to make her digital debut with AHA’s original crime-thriller film, 11th Hour. On Tuesday, April 6, the star finally released the trailer of her upcoming movie that features her as a fierce corporate worker. The trailer’s narrative has uncanny similarities with the fantasy bedtime story Red Riding Hood which features a contrast between the safe world of the village and the dangers of the forest.

11th hour trailer review:

The fairy tale features a girl in a cape, a doomed granny and a massive chatty and vicious wolf who plans to kill them both in the dangerous forest. Similar, to the fairy tale, the same events are set against the backdrop of a corporate world in the 11th hour trailer. The main protagonist Aratrika Reddy is embroiled in a major problem amidst corporate wolves who plan on harming her.

Aratrika stands face-to-face with a multi-layered high stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds over one night. The clip aptly gives an intimate look at the reality of power politics in the corporate sector, something that women have to face regularly at their workplace. Aratrika, who is dealing with the same issue navigates all the challenge posed in front of her by the patriarchal society. She is surrounded by opposing forces who are constantly trying to put her down by indulging in dirty politics.

The world around her is on the verge to collapse and she needs to find a way to survive. Just like the fantasy tale, wherein the Red riding hood endangers her life by walking in the forest alone. The trailer features Tamannaah Bhatia narrating her realistic situation to her daughter using the fantasy tale and when her toddler asks who’s going to save the protagonist, she quickly says “She has to fight her own battle”. In the tale, the Red Riding Hood gets eaten by the wolf, now it’s only after watching the film, the viewers will know what happens with Aratrika.

The movie is all set to premiere on April 9 through AHA Video In. While sharing the video of the film, the lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Delighted to present the trailer of #11thHour. Can't wait for you to love #Aratrika as much as I did while playing it”. Check out the trailer below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from 11th Hour trailer)