'12th Man' Trailer: Mohanlal's Mystery Thriller Is All About A Vacation Gone Wrong? Watch

Popular actor Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited mystery thriller titled 12th Man, which is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The makers of the movie surprised fans as they released the trailer of the much-awaited film, which is set to get its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20, 2022.

Apart from the much-loved actor, Unni Mukundan, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Anusree, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Aditi Ravi and others will also take on pivotal roles.

12th Man trailer out

The recently released 12th Man trailer sees a large group of men and women heading on a vacation to a beautiful location. The 11 friends seem to be having the time of their lives, when the 12th man, who is an unwanted guest, played by Mohanlal, enters the picture.

He is seen consuming alcohol and trying to get close to the group. This is when the trailer takes a dark turn and piques fans' interest. The trailer however hints that the 11 friends are putting on a facade and are withholding secrets about themselves.

Later, a murder is committed at the location where the group is holidaying. The cliff-hanger ending of the trailer makes fans anticipate who might have died, and who the killer is. The intriguing music that plays in the background also added to the intensity and suspense of the trailer. Several fans and followers took to the comments to express their excitement about the upcoming film.

Watch 12th Man trailer here

12th Man will not be the first time Mohanlal is joining hands with Jeethu Joseph and fans are eager to witness the 'Unveiling The Shadows', as the tagline of the movie goes. The duo has worked together in the past, including Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

The Drishyam series created waves in the industry and both parts of the movie are available to watch online. It was recently announced that 12th Man would get a digital release and would not premiere on the big screen. Mohanlal's Bro Daddy and Drishyam 2 also skipped their release in theatres and opted for digital releases in the recent past.

Image: Twitter/@vijay_lalettan2