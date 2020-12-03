13 Aam Number Veedu Review: Not The Horror Flick For This Era

13 Aam Number Veedu, originally known as Maan Number 13, tries hard but misses the mark by a huge margin. The film has a cliché plot with a bunch of friends being stuck in an unknown spooky bungalow as their vehicle breaks down and they cannot return home. The entire 1 hr 46 m piece runs on jump scares which is not exactly the way modern horror works. However, if you are a fan of having sudden goosebumps that die off quickly, this might be the horror flick you have been looking for.

13 Aam Number Veedu review

13 Aam Number Veedu is a horror flick on Amazon Prime, which built up high expectations in the minds of the audience but couldn’t fetch the desired results. The storyline of this film revolves around five friends who are also colleagues that love spending time with each other on every occasion. This group of friends encounters a set of eerie experiences on their way back home from a fun party. The events that follow put the characters in a tricky spot, making them revisit their past, which holds a huge secret. The plot is a more or less a rehashed version of I Know What You Did Last Summer as the plot follows the same concept and pattern

13 Aam Number Veedu comes with a few plus points. Some aspects of the film like crisp editing and sudden scares work well on the audience. The editing is such that it will keep you hooked in some segments of the film as it is visually appealing. The cinematography must also be lauded, 13 Aam Veedu has been shot in such a way that even bland parts seem intriguing and mysterious to the viewers. The movements are a little extra in some places but most of it passes the test.

This Vivy Karthiresan film has too many loopholes that are hard to miss. For starters, the story has nothing new to offer. Such concepts have been seen before and they do not keep the audience hooked anymore. At an era when people have been vividly exploring the horror genre, this film comes as a boring and insincere attempt. The background score is another drawback which is loud and unnecessary in most parts of the film. The performances do not reach the mark either. The cast has one expression throughout the film and there is barely any authenticity in the performance. The dialogues of this flick beat around the bush just for a dramatic effect.

13 Aam Number Veedu is not the best horror film to opt for if you have been looking for something substantial. However, if you have been looking for a leisure watch with light effect, this might just be the one for you.

Rating: 2/5

Director: Vivy Karthiresan

Artists: Sanjeev, Aishwarya Gowda, Chethan Gandharva, Praveen Prem, Varsha Bollamma

Image Courtesy: Stills From YouTube (Amazon Prime Video India)

