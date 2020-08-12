'Vinayakudu Movie' Helmed By Sai Kiran Adivi To Be Remade In Bollywood After 12 Years?

The 2008 film, Vinayakudu, directed by Sai Kiran Adivi, was a massive hit. The movie churned decent numbers at the box office and fans lauded the stars' on-screen chemistry. Now, the critically-acclaimed film Vinayakudu is all set for Bollywood remake.

Vinayakudu to be remade in Bollywood?

As per reports, the makers of Vinayakudu are set to remake the film in Bollywood after hiatus of 12 years. Reportedly, Sai Kiran Adivi will himself direct the Hindi Bollywood version of the film. If the latest reports are to be believed, a Bollywood production house will back the proceedings of the remake and the shooting of the movie will kick-start this year. However, the official announcement is not made by Sai Kiran Adivi. A comedian will be reprising Krishnudu's role in the remake, reports say. With this film, Sai will dip his toes in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sai Kiran Adivi also starred in Vinayakudu movie alongside Krishnudu and Poonam Kaur. The film also bagged a couple of Nandi awards. Apart from Krishnudu, Poonam Kaur and Sai Kiran Adivi, Vinayakudu movie also stars Sonia Deepti and Aadarsh Balakrishna. The movie was also remade in Tamil.

In 2009, the Sai Kiran Adivi also released the sequel to Vinayakudu titled Village Lo Vinayakudu. The film stars Krishnudu alongside Saranya Mohan. The film chronicles the story of how Kavya and Karthik ( Saranya and Krishnudu) fall in love with each other. The twist in the tale comes to light when Kavya returns to her village and is unable to reveal her relationship to her father Col Lakshmipathi (Rao Ramesh).

Krishnudu is known for his work in films like Ninnu Kalisaka, Arya 2, Ye Maaya Chesaave, Koti Mooka, Katha Screenplay Darshakatvam Appalaraju, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Jyothi Lakshmi among others. He was last seen in Hulchul, a Telugu film directed by Sripathi Karri.

Meanwhile, apart from Vinayakudu, Sai Kiran Adivi has also produced Kiss and directed Kerintha. His recent 2019 film Operation Gold Fish, is written and helmed by him. Operation Gold Fish stars Aadi, Sasha Chettri, Nithya Naresh, Karthik Raju, Nooka Raju

among others.

