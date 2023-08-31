3 Ekka Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Gujarati Film Post-pandemic In Just 6 Days

3 Ekka, the recently released Gujarati film, has now confirmed its status as a hit. The family entertainer has also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Gujarati films post-pandemic. According to Sacnilk, 3 Ekka is estimated to have earned Rs 1.5 crore in India on Thursday, taking its domestic box office total to around Rs 13 crore gross in six days.

3 things you need to know:

3 Ekka was released on August 25.

The film is directed by Rajesh Sharma, who had earlier directed the popular 2016 film Passport.

Anand Pandit, who has backed 3 Ekka, has also produced Hindi films like Thank God, The Big Bull and Sarkar 3.

The family entertainer shows good growth on Raksha Bandhan

3 Ekka opened with Rs 1.19 crore collection at the domestic box office and has shown growth ever since. On Wednesday, the film collected Rs 3.1 crore which was a 100% jump from its Tuesday figures. The hike came because of the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

With this collection, 3 Ekka will become the 2nd highest-grossing Gujarati film post-pandemic today. Kehvatlal Parivar (2022), which collected Rs 21.5 crore gross, remains the highest-grossing Gujarati film in the last 3 years, followed by Naadi Dosh (2022) Rs 11.85 crore nett.

What is 3 Ekka about?

3 Ekka is a family entertainer. It tells the story of 3 close-knit friends who come up with a plan to stave off the financial crisis in their lives. The film stars Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhavi, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara and Tarjanee Bhadla in major roles.

3 Ekka is written by Chetan Daiya and Parth Trivedi. Chetan Daiya, who is primarily an actor, began his career in Gujarati films in 2016 with the film 3 DOBA. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and Vaisal Shah. Anand has been involved with Hindi film productions like Sarkar 3, Great Grand Masti and Thank God.