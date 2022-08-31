46 Injuries On Sonali Phogat's Body; Aide Tried Usurping Farmhouse: Fresh Details Emerge

In a big revelation in the Sonali Phogat murder case, the late Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader had 46 injury marks on her body, it has emerged. In addition, she was also force-fed ecstasy. Despite this, it was initially said that there were no injuries on the body.

According to sources in the forensic department, there is a high possibility that there could be lapses in the viscera report as Goa forensic laboratory does not have enough equipment. The post-mortem was conducted by Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Sonali's Aide Had Usurped Farmhouse

During the probe, it was also disclosed that Sudhir had allegedly prepared transfer papers for Sonali Phogat's farmhouse. The farmhouse is spread over six acres and the cost of one acre in the area is Rs 1 crore. The accused wanted to lease the property for 20 years. He had also allegedly given a token amount for the same.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar, and a contestant on the reality television show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in north Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions. Her two aides- Sudhir Sanghwan and Sukhwinder Singh- have been arrested.

Police have also revealed that Sudhir Sanghwan was holding an Indian passport that was allegedly obtained on forged documents.

Goa Police team in Haryana to conduct probe in Sonali Phogat case

A Goa Police is presently in Haryana's Hisar district to investigate the alleged murder case of Sonali Phogat. The team first went to Sadar police station and let visited Phogat's farmhouse to collect evidence related to the case. Police had earlier detained Shivam, a computer operator but let him go after questioning.

A total of five arrests have been made in an alleged murder case. Those arrested include Sudhir, Sukhwinder, Curlies restaurant owner and two drug dealers.

While Phogat's family has raised suspicion of foul play in her death, her teenage daughter had Tuesday reiterated their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.