5 Days After Sonali Phogat's Death, More Drugs Found At Under-lens Goa nightclub Restroom

A message sent out by Goa Police that has been accessed by Republic informed that more drugs have been recovered on Saturday from the restroom of a nightclub where Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader - late Sonali Phogat and her now-arrested aides- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh- had gone. The fresh finding comes 5 days after her death, thereby raising questions over why the drugs weren't found earlier in the probe.

According to the wireless message, the Arjuna Police station on Saturday registered a case under sectional 22(b), 29 and 25 of the NDPS ACT 1985 after finding 2.20 grams of "Methamphetamine" concealed in the ladies' toilet of Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Anjuna.

Sudhir Sagwan allegedly concealed the drugs while Sukhwinder Singh had procured it on August 22 from a drug peddler identified as Dattaprasad Goankar, now also arrested.

"Owner/management of Curlies Beach Shack, Anjuna found knowingly permitted their premises for carrying out Narcotics activities," it said.

Alleged drug peddler Goankar and Edwin Nunes, who runs Curlies restaurant, have been arrested by the police. They both have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"The peddler provided drugs to Sudhir which was administered to the deceased. The case has been registered against the premises of Shack and we recovered a small among of drugs from the toilet. Since he (Nunes) is the caretaker or manager of the resort, it is his responsibility that his premises are not used for illegal purposes. Both have been taken into custody," Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said.

On Friday, Police arrested Sagwan and Singh for allegedly mixing some "obnoxious substance" in a drink and forcing Phogat to consume it while partying at Curlies restaurant on August 22 night. Murder charges have also been added to the case.

The 42-year-old social media star was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. Police have also said that the reason behind the alleged murder of the BJP leader could be "economic interest". The two arrested accused, Sudhir and Sukhwinder, have been sent to 10 days police custody.