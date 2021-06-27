5 Dulquer Salmaan Films That See Him Play Carefree Characters; From 'Charlie' To 'ABCD'

The list of Dulquer Salmaan’s movies such as Charlie and Karwaan, amongst others, have proven that the actor has a penchant for experimentation with his characters. Dulquer Salmaan’s movies have seen him play characters which range from that of an archetypical lover boy to a vigilante. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the films that have seen him play happy go lucky characters which have added to the entertainment value of the film as well as, time and again, proven to be a source of inspiration, as per many. Read on to know more.

1) Charlie

The role of Dulquer Salmaan in Charlie was essentially that of its titular character, who is a carefree drifter that lives by his ideologies and has a worldview that is different from those of the other characters in the film. The film, which was directed by Martin Prakkat, was bankrolled by Prakkat, Joju George & Shebin Backer. The movie, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, depending upon one's geographical location.

2) Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

The 2013 film which tells the story of the life-changing journey that two friends embark on also features Dulquer Salmaan. The film, the title of which roughly translates to "Blue Sky, Green Sea, Red Earth", is directed by Sameer Thahir. This film sees Salmaan and Sunny Wayne play friends, both of which share similar traits to that of Salmaan's character in Charlie in one sense of the term or the other. The feature presentation, which was bankrolled by Sameer Thahir, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Karwaan

The 2018 feature presentation, much like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, majorly unfolds during a road trip. The film sees Avinash Rajpurohit who is rather quiet on the passing of his father in the film. Additionally, the feature presentation also sees him wanting to live life to the fullest and break free from the cycle he finds himself in. The movie, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, can be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or other streamers, depending upon one's geographical location.

4) Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days is the saga of a few cousins, namely Divya, Kuttan and Arjun (Salmaan), who fulfill their childhood dream of relocating to Bangalore. As they embrace the warmth of the city, they also face challenges that transform their lives. The character played by Dulquer Salmaan, although goes through a transformative journey of his own, has been described as someone who is a lover of life and does not take everything seriously. The movie, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

5) American Born Confused Desi (ABCD)

The 2013 movie sees Dulquer Salmaan play a privileged individual known as John Isaac. The events of the film eventually force his character to rebuild his life from scratch and, consequently, embark on a transformative journey yet again, much as he does in Bangalore Days. As per many, although Salmaan's John Isaac does transform as a person by the end of the film, he maintains a certain degree of carefreeness. The movie, which has a rating of 6.7 on IMDb, can either be streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or other streamers, depending upon one's geographical location.

