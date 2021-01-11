5 Pictures Of Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav That Fans Wouldn't Want To Miss

Bhojpuri stars Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have worked together in about 30 films and many songs. The two of them often share pictures on social media. Fans love the pair and are always in awe with their pictures. Have a look at Aamrapali Dubey's pictures with Dinesh Lal Yadav below.

In the picture, the two of them were seen shooting a marriage scene in Gorakhpur. Aamrapali said in her caption that they had too much fun shooting for the scene and they would visit Gorakhpur soon. Fans loved the picture and commented in large numbers.

In the other picture, they were seen leaning towards each other with a lovely smile. Dinesh aka Nirahua was seen in a printed purple sherwani and Aamrapali was seen in a pink salwar suit. She captioned her post with evil eye emojis and a fan commented saying that they were his favourite pair.

Earlier, both were seen slaying the Indian look. Aamrapali was seen looking at Dinesh whereas Dinesh was gazing far away. Fans love the chemistry of Nirhua and Amrapali and add numerous comments on their posts always.

Recently, Dinesh shared a cute picture with Aamrapali. Both were seen hugging each other and Dinesh captioned by sending birthday wishes to Aamrapali. The picture received numerous likes and comments in no time.

Dinesh shared another picture in which they were seen rocking the western look. Aamrapali was seen in a navy blue knee-length dress and added a pair of black boots to her look. On the other hand, Dinesh was seen in a yellow sweatshirt and black pants and wore white sports shoes. He paired his look with sunglasses.

More about Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav -

Amrapali Dubey played the lead role in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. She has acted in Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV and was also seen in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with a leading role in Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

Dinesh Lal Yadav is known for films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi and Border. He has also acted alongside Amitabh Bachhan in the Bhojpuri film Ganga Devi. He is the receiver of many awards.

