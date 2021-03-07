5 Tammanaah Bhatia Movies That Will Release In 2021; View Complete List

Tammanaah Bhatia has enthralled and entertained the Indian television goers since her debut with 2005's Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Over the course of the sixteen years that she has been a part of the entertainment fraternity, Tammanaah Bhatia's movies have seen her play characters such as Avantika the warrior princess in the Baahubali film series, the fun-loving romantic Harika from F2: Fun And Frustration and Shobana in Kalloori, amongst others. But, the year 2021 is going to see the actor don an almost entirely new set of personas for her upcoming feature presentations. This article will document almost all of Tammannaah Bhatia's upcoming movies that are scheduled for a theatrical or/and digital release in the year 2021. Read on for more.

1) Seetimaarr

The upcoming Sampath Nandi directorial is going to see the Baahubali: The Beginning actor share screen space with the likes of Tottempudi Gopichand, Preethi Asrani & Digangana Suryavanshi, to name a few. The first in this list of Tammannaah Bhatia's upcoming movies will see the actor play the part of Jwala Reddy, a coach for a womens' Kabaddi team. The producers of the same, on the occasion of her birthday last year, released her look from the film, which is scheduled for a release on 2nd April of this year. The same can be found below.

Also Read: Fans Trend '16 Years Of Tamannaah' As They Celebrate The Actor's Journey In Film Industry

2) Gurtundha Seetakalam

Gone Valentine's Day, actor Satya Dev revealed a poster of the second in the list of Tammannaah Bhatia's upcoming films, titled Gurtundha Seetakalam. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, was initially supposed to release last year, but the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in the release plans. The film is said to release sometime this year, although an official date hasn't been locked by the makers of the same just yet. One can find the poster below.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Bridesmaid; Gives Sneak Peek Into Best Friend's Sangeet Ceremony

3) Nithiin 30 (Andhadhun Telegu Remake)

One of the many films that Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in is Nithiin's 30th film, which is essentially the Telegu remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun. The film will see Bhatia play the character that was essayed by Tabu in the 2018 film. Firstpost reports that the film will be helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi and co-funded by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy. More details regarding the film are awaited.

4) Bole Chudiyan

This year will also see Tamannaah Bhatia in a Bollywood production that has names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav attached to it. Bole Chudiyan, a film which is going to be directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, will see Tamannaah Bhatia fill in the spot of the female lead, which was once occupied by Mouni Roy before she opted out. Bole Chudiya is also one of those films that the makers of the same intend on releasing sometime in 2021, but, however, no news concerning the film has made it online yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzles In A Ravishing Blue Lehenga At A Mehendi Function In Jaipur

5) F3: Fun And Frustration: The Sequel

The final addition to the list is the sequel to Tamannaah Bhatia's hit 2019 comedy/drama film, F2: Fun And Frustration. In the film, she will be seen reprising her role as Harika. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is slated for a release on 27th August of this year.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' First Look On Valentine's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.