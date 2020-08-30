5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies To Look Forward To: 'Brahmastra' To 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

After nearly a break of over five months, Bollywood has been grated to begin shooting of several films. The release dates of many Bollywood movies were pushed ahead, whereas some released on an OTT platform. While there were several films released in the first half of 2020, the audience has been eagerly waiting for more movies to release in the second half of 2020. From Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli, here are 5 upcoming movies to look forward to.

5 upcoming Bollywood movies to look forward to

'83

One of the most awaited Bollywood films is Ranveer Singh's '83 release. The sports-drama film is based on the true events that took place during the World Cup match of 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film includes an ensemble cast of actors Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi and Boman Irani. The film was initially supposed to release in April, but the dates have been pushed forward due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha is another film to look forward to. Starring opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is loosely based on a classic film Forrest Gump. The film follows the story of a man with low intellect and how the history of India unfolds through his perspective.

Khaali Peeli

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The romantic action film will be releasing on an OTT platform. The makers recently released the teaser of Khaali Peeli. Khaali Peeli is the first collaboration of actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is another Bollywood film to look forward to. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 film, Sadak. This film also marks Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback to Bollywood films as a director, after 20 years.

Brahmastra

Another Bollywood film to look upto is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Brahmastra movie is expected to release on December 4, 2020.

