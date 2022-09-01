52-foot Pawan Kalyan Cutout Bedecks Chennai Theatre As Actor Prepares For 51st Birthday

With just a day left for the birthday celebrations of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, his fans have decided to make it extra special for the star. Pawan Kalyan’s 2008 film Jalsa is all set to re-release in theatres with large-scale screenings planned all over. The show numbers are increasing day by day and more than 500 shows are expected.

Apart from the increasing number of advance bookings, another highlight of the special day is the 52 ft cut-out of the iconic actor that has been erected by his fan clubs outside Chennai's Rohini Theatre. This move by the fans comes after Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu fans screened the worldwide special shows of the actor’s Pokiri and Okkadu on his birthday this year in August.

52 feet cut-out of Pawan Kalyan erected in Chennai

As per various media reports, it is believed that over 501 shows have been arranged for Jalsa’s special screening and the Jana Sena Chief’s fans are also aiming to break the collections record set by the Mahesh Babu-starrer. It is believed that the special shows will be screened in 4k quality on September 1st. All technical formalities have been checked regarding this film.

Ahead of Kalyan's 51st birthday, the picture of this massive cutout of Pawan Kalyan is going viral on social media and fans have been trending it all across social media.

Powerstar Pawankalyan Garu CutOut in Chennai Rohini Theatre For #Jalsa4k Pawankalyan Birthday Special Show



52 Feet Massive Cutout by Chennai Pawankalyan Fans #Jalsa4kCelbrations pic.twitter.com/a8ZHfPi3Ai — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the action drama Jalsa turned out to be the biggest hit in Pawan Kalyan’s career. The film starred Ileana D Cruz as the female lead and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad tuned foot tapping and dazzling songs in this actioner. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Jalsa became a successful film at the time of release, and Power Star’s style and mannerisms were loved by fans all over.

The story revolves around the life of a young man named Sanjay (Pawan Kalyan), who joins an extremist group after facing a troublesome childhood. However, a police officer (Prakash Raj) decides to guide him toward the right path. While doing so, his daughter (Kamalini Mukherjee) falls for Sanjay. What follows next, forms the crux of the movie.

(Image: @RameshLaus/Twitter/PTI)