Last Updated:

68th National Film Awards: Marathi Film 'Sumi' Makers Say 'regional Cinema Will Go Global'

As Marathi film Sumi has bagged two awards at the 68th National Film Awards, its producer Harshall Vinay Kamat threw light on regional cinema's content.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
68th National Film Awards

Image: Instagram/@cinesanjeev


National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards for the film fraternity in India. The award ceremony facilitates the talent across all cinemas under various categories, including Best Film, Best Actors and Feature Films. The 68th National Film Awards, which will be announced today, September 30, will honour the movies from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic related delays. As Marathi film Sumi has bagged two National Film Awards, its producer Harshall Vinay Kamat threw light on regional cinema's content.

Sumi has won two National Film Awards, including Best Children's Film and the Best Child Artiste award. Helmed by Sanjeev K Jha, the film stars  Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar. Recently, the film's producer Harshall Vinay Kamat opened up about regional cinema and its content during a conversation with ANI. The producer said, "A lot of meaningful content has been there over the years. Accessibility is the biggest reason why it is more in the public domain now." "Regional cinema will soon become global cinema," he further added.

Sanjeev K Jha on Sumi's big win

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to express his excitement about the two National Film Awards. The director wrote, "So grateful and blessed for the prestigious National Award in two categories. Thank you all the Jury Members. 68th National Awards will be always remembered. And for the all good wishes, calls, msgs,

stagram/@cinesanjeev

READ | DMRC documentary film on Phase-III challenges bags award at 68th National Film Awards
READ | National Film Awards 2022: Dhanush, Akshay Kumar & others ecstatic as Suriya wins big
READ | National Film Awards: Big win for Bhushan Kumar as 'Tanhaji', 'Toolsidas Junior' honoured
READ | National Film Awards 2022: 'Jeetige' bags trophy for the best Tulu film
READ | National Film Awards: Adoor Gopalakrishnan slams jury members; calls them 'Bollywood fans'
First Published:
COMMENT