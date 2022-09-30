68th National Film Awards: Marathi Film 'Sumi' Makers Say 'regional Cinema Will Go Global'

National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards for the film fraternity in India. The award ceremony facilitates the talent across all cinemas under various categories, including Best Film, Best Actors and Feature Films. The 68th National Film Awards, which will be announced today, September 30, will honour the movies from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic related delays. As Marathi film Sumi has bagged two National Film Awards, its producer Harshall Vinay Kamat threw light on regional cinema's content.

Sumi has won two National Film Awards, including Best Children's Film and the Best Child Artiste award. Helmed by Sanjeev K Jha, the film stars Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar. Recently, the film's producer Harshall Vinay Kamat opened up about regional cinema and its content during a conversation with ANI. The producer said, "A lot of meaningful content has been there over the years. Accessibility is the biggest reason why it is more in the public domain now." "Regional cinema will soon become global cinema," he further added.

Delhi | Marathi movie Sumi won the 68th National film awards



A lot of meaningful content has been there over years. Accessibility is biggest reason why it is more in public domain now. Regional cinema will soon become global cinema: Producer of Sumi, Harshall Vinay Kamat pic.twitter.com/rkNO3qqAba — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Sanjeev K Jha on Sumi's big win

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to express his excitement about the two National Film Awards. The director wrote, "So grateful and blessed for the prestigious National Award in two categories. Thank you all the Jury Members. 68th National Awards will be always remembered. And for the all good wishes, calls, msgs,

stagram/@cinesanjeev