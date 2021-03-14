7 Lijo Jose Pellissery Movies Featuring Chemban Vinod Jose That Won Hearts

Lijo Jose Pellissery, the genius filmmaker, who works in the Malayalam film industry, is known for his unique and unconventional style of direction. He has also won multiple awards as the Best Director. Besides that, his films are also known to star the actor Chemban Vinod Jose. Take a look at seven of Lijo Jose Pellissery's movies, which star Chemban Vinod Jose.

Nayakan

Nayakan was the first film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. A crime thriller, the film revolves around the story of a Kathakali artist, who takes to the life of crime, to avenge his family. Along with Chemban Vinod Jose, the film starred Indrajith in the lead role and Siddique as the antagonist.

City Of God

City Of God is also a crime thriller film, and it revolves around the stories of Tamil migrant workers and land mafias of Kerala. The film has a non-linear narrative structure and is written by Babu Janardhanan. Along with Chemban Vinod Jose, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rohini Raghuvaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Swetha Menon.

Double Barrel

Double Barrel is a parody film, based on gangsters. Lijo Jose Pellissery has also written this film along with directing it. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Arya, along with Chemban Vinod Jose.

Angamaly Diaries

The film Angamaly Diaries is written by Chemban Vinod Jose. Although he does not have a prominent role in the film, he does appear for a brief cameo. Angamaly Diaries is a crime drama film, that revolves around the story of a young man, who aims to be the leader of a big gang. The film stars Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Tito Wilson, and Binny Rinky Benjamin.

Ee.Ma.Yau

Ee.Ma.Yau is a satire film, which stars Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead role. It revolves around the story of an old man, who, after his death, gets a grand funeral. At the 49th International Film Festival of India, Lijo Jose Pellissery won the Best Director Award, and Chemban Vinod won the Best Actor award for this film.

Jallikattu

Jallikattu is probably the most famous film of Lijo Jose Pellissery, as it had been announced as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film revolves around the story of a bull, who escapes a slaughterhouse, causing an entire village to launch a hunt for it. Along with Chemban Vinod, it also stars Antony Varghese and Sabumon Abdusamad.

Churuli

Churuli is the latest film by Lijo Jose Pellissery, which was released in February 2021. Churuli is a science fiction film, which narrates the story of some people who get trapped in a time loop while trying to search for a man. The film stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, and Joju George.

