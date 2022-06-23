777 Charlie: Rajinikanth Expresses Admiration For Film, Rakshit Shetty Pens Gratitude Note

South actor Rakshit Shetty-led recently released 777 Charlie has been on a winning spree after gaining appreciation and love from people across the nation. After the film received fantabulous reviews from Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, megastar Rajinikanth was the latest star to praise the movie.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee never fails to appreciate good cinema, irrespective of the language, and talking about 777 Charlie, the actor was in awe of the storyline. Rakshit, who plays the role of a pessimistic man in the film, took to Twitter and revealed receiving a call from the superstar. He also shed light on their conversation stating how much Rajinikanth admired the story.

Rajinikanth hails Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie

The story of the movie revolves around a dog entering into the life of the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle. The dog gives him a new perspective on life which just impressed Rajinikanth. After watching the film, the Thalaiva star called Shetty and appreciated the entire team for their hard work.

The actor who was blown away by the star's humility wrote, "What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, and the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and how it concludes on a spiritual note. To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much, @rajinikanth sir."

Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…. — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 22, 2022



Karthik Subbaraj presented the Tamil version of 777 Charlie. On receiving such overwhelming words from the legendary star, he retweeted Rakshit's post and wrote, "That's our Thalaivar!! Never fails to appreciate Good films and Talents. Love you Thalaivaa. So happy for @Kiranraj61 @rakshitshetty & whole #777Charlie team for their Blockbuster success. Pls do watch this beautiful film, now showing in theatres."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who had watched the film on June 14, got emotional and broke down while recalling memories of his pet dog Sunny who passed away last year. He later interacted with the media to laud the movie and its makers and further requested everyone to watch it.

