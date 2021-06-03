'777 Charlie': Rakshit Shetty's Next Film To Be Released In Malayalam By Prithviraj

A piece of good news for all the Malayalam fans of Rakshit Shetty has surfaced online. On Thursday morning, the makers of his upcoming film, 777 Charlie announced that the Kannada film will now also be released in the Malayalam language. The creators of the upcoming romantic entertainer revealed that they collaborated with Prithviraj Productions to present the film in Malayalam.

777 Charlie to release in Malayalam

In the announcement poster, South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen sharing a special moment with a fluffy dog as the camera captures him. The poster includes a text message from the makers. It reads, “We are delighted to announce that 777 Charlie will be presented by Prithviraj Productions in Malayalam”.

Even actor Prithviraj, took to his official Twitter space to share the same poster along with a heart-warming note that sees him praising the entire team of 777 Charlie. The star revealed that he got an opportunity to watch exclusive footage of the upcoming film during the collaboration. Upon seeing the clips, the actor was left mind-blown with the 777 Charlie’s content. He said, “I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution!”.

The lead actor of the film, Rakshit Shetty was quick to respond to the praises showered on him. He thanked Prithviraj for being a part of this ‘amazing journey’ alongside him. Here’s taking a quick look at Rakshit Shetty’s response:

Previously on the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s 37th birthday, the creators of 777 Charlie surprised fans with an exclusive snippet from the film. Touted to be a comedy-adventure movie, 777 Charlie is helmed by Kiranraj K. Bankrolled by G.S Guptha, along with Rakshit Shetty, the movie features Charlie, Sangeetha Sringeri and Raj B. Shetty in pivotal roles. The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a man who is stuck with his negative and lonely lifestyle. He spends each day in the comfort of his loneliness. However, the plot thickens when a dog named Charlie enters his life and helps him give a perspective to it.

