'777 Charlie' Releases Overseas; Fans From San Francisco Get Emotional As They Watch Film

Fans who had been waiting for Rakshit Shetty's film, 777 Charlie, were recently in for a treat as the movie hit the screens and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. The curiosity of the fans was already escalated from the time the makers of the movie dropped an intriguing trailer. While the fans in India praised the film, there were many fans residing overseas who got emotional after watching the film.

The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a pessimistic man who is stuck with his negative lifestyle spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. However, the plot thickens when a dog namely Charlie enters his life.

Fans from San Francisco get emotional as they watch 777 Charlie

As Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, helmed by Kiranraj K, recently hit the screens, it created a massive buzz among the audience. While the fans in India expressed their positive reviews for the film, our sources recently unveiled a glimpse of fans from San Francisco sharing their reaction after the movie was released overseas. With the release of the film in over 100 theatres in the US, numerous fans were seen walking out of the theatres with tears in their eyes.

There was also a boy who was spotted with tears in his eyes after watching the film and hailed, ‘Love You Charlie.’ On the other hand, a fan walked out of the theatre and mentioned that earlier she wanted a pet dog but her husband denied it, however, her husband was now convinced about the same after watching the movie.

Helmed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie had a limited theatrical release on 2 June 2022 followed by the theatrical release on 10 June 2022. While Rakshit Shetty essayed the lead role of Dharma, other notable cast members included Charlie as Charlie, the dog, Sangeetha Sringeri as Devika, Danish Sait as Karshan Roy, Raj B. Shetty as Dr Ashwin Kumar, Bobby Simha, among others.

(Image: @rakshitshetty/Instagram)