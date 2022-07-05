777 Charlie Team To Donate Fraction Of Film's Profit To Dog NGOs; Rakshit Shetty Pens Note

Rakshit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest release, 777 Charlie, which was helmed by Kiranraj K and hit the big screens on June 10. The film follows the life of Rakshit Shetty's character, Dharma, who is called 'Hitler' in his neighbourhood and later goes on to form an unbreakable bond with a dog, Charlie.

After the success of the film, Rakshit Shetty took to his social media account to announce that the team will be donating a fraction of the profit earned by the film to dog NGOs that care for Indie dogs.

Rakshit Shetty pens gratitude note after the success of 777 Charlie

The actor took to his Instagram account and thanked his fans and followers for showering him and the film with 'unsurpassed love'. He also revealed that the team will be contributing 5% of the profits earned by the films to NGOs that care for Indie dogs, as they were aware of the 'effort and resources' that go into creating a 'safe environment' for animals. He wrote-

"As the makers of 777 Charlie we are aware of the kind of effort and resource that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5 per cent of the profit, in the name of Charlie, to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals. Using our light to ignite someone else’s will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love."

Several fans and actors from the film industry rushed to watch 777 Charlie and hailed the film and the team for the work they put into it. Popular actor Rajinikanth ensured he called up Rakshit Shetty personally to tell him how much he loved the film and specifically loved that it concluded on a 'spiritual note'. Shetty was over the moon on receiving the call and felt 'beyond wonderful' on hearing Rajinikanth's feedback.

What an amazing start to the day!☺



Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…. — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 22, 2022

…how it concludes on a spiritual note. To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much @rajinikanth sir 🤗🤗🤗 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 22, 2022

