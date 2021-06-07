'777 Charlie' Teaser Unveiled By Karthik Subbaraj; Narrates A Heartwarming Tale Of A Dog

The teaser for Karthik Subbaraj's next film 777 Charlie is now available. The movie, directed by Kiranraj, stars Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, as well as Bobby Simha, Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, and Raj B Shetty. Karthik Subbaraj shared the preview as well as his thoughts on the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Here's #777Charlie's #Lifeofcharlie teaser. She's here to win our hearts. #777CharlieTeaser”. He further tagged all the people who were involved in the film, “@rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @actorsimha @karthiksubbaraj @nobinpaul @singer_karthik @ParamvahStudios @StonebenchFilms @kaarthekeyens @kalyanshankar @pavsone”. Karthik Subbaraj was not the only one to share the 777 Charlie teaser, Rakshit Shetty shared it on his social media as well.

The preview gives us a glimpse into the adventures of Charlie, a charming dog with mischievous habits who captures everyone's hearts. Charlie's life is an appealing trip inside the life of protagonist Dharma. On the occasion of Rakshit Shetty's birthday, a preview was released for all to partake in. Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi were among the languages in which the teaser was released. While we do not get to see much of the action of the film, we can gauge that the film is going to be a feel-good film that is truly heartwarming. The dog is going to be the highlight of the film along with the protagonist who travels through life, sharing love and experiences.

People were really happy after seeing the teaser of the film. They said that this was the kind of film they had been hoping to see for a long time and were happy that an Indian film with this kind of storyline was being created. Others said that the dog had really struck a chord within them and they felt as though they could see it emoting through its eyes. People also said they were waiting for the film to release after seeing the 777 Charlie teaser.

Rakshit Shetty, on whose birthday the teaser made a debut, shared the teaser for the film on Twitter, saying, “We hope that you will receive our labour of love, with love. #LifeOfCharlie is now out Proudly presenting the official teaser of #777Charlie in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Hindi. #777CharlieTeaser @Kiranraj61 @PrithviOfficial @karthiksubbaraj @ParamvahStudios @PrithvirajProd @StonebenchFilms.”

