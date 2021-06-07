'777 Charlie' Teaser Unveiled; Netizens Shower Love On The "beautifully Captured" Teaser

On June 6, 2021, Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty celebrated his 38th birthday by unveiling the teaser of his upcoming flick, 777 Charlie, on his official social Twitter handle. Along with him, several other actors such as Prithviraj, Nani, Nivin Pauly, Anna Ben, Karthik Subbaraj, and Prakash Raj shared its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions. The film is helmed by K Kiranraj and the plot revolves around a dog. Sharing the teaser, Rakshit captioned, "We hope that you will receive our labour of love, with love. #LifeOfCharlie is now out Proudly presenting the official teaser of #777Charlie in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Hindi". Many of its fans and followers have reacted to the 777 Charlie teaser on their social media handle.

Netizens took to their Twitter handles and reacted to the teaser. A fan called it the 'cutest elevation', while another one called the teaser a 'brilliant one'. A netizen dropped a still image and shared his review, "Beautifully captured and bringing some joy to the planet is the teaser of 777 Charlie". He continued that the film "will be a thoroughly enjoyable feel-good drama". Another one chipped in, "A teaser that touched my heart".

A fan dropped the collage picture of the stills from the film and called it 'a heartwarming teaser'. Another one wrote that he 'just loved' watching the teaser and the movie has been on his watchlist since the project was started. A Twitter user simply called it 'happy returns simple @rakshitshetty' and wished 777 Charlie cast 'all the best'.

Helmed by Kiranraj K, the film depicts a beautiful journey about the unconditional love between a man and a dog named Charlie. The teaser shows the heartwarming journey of Charlie who is full of life dog with naughty quirks, entering Dharma's (played by Rakshit) life. Several scenes show Charlie breaking glasses, running through the wild, towards the city, passing trash and several people. He does not stop until he meets the protagonist, Dharma. There are scenes that tug one's heartstrings and the video has garnered more than tens of thousands of views on YouTube already. 777 Charlie release date is yet to be announced.

