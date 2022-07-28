'777 Charlie' To Make Its OTT Debut With Hilarious Deleted Scenes, Rakshit Shetty Confirms

The latest Kannada drama adventure 777 Charlie surely left fans emotional in the theatres. The movie starred Rakshit Shetty in the lead role along with a labrador named Charlie. While the cast and makers of the film are currently basking in the success of the movie, they have now announced that the movie will arrive on an OTT platform by the end of this month.

The latest drama adventure 777 Charlie was released on June 10 and saw a large number of people turning to the theatres to watch the film. Helmed by Kiranraj K, who also penned the film, the movie received immense love from the audience for its emotional yet dramatic plot. As it has been over a month since the film's release, it is now all set to debut on the streaming service Voot with some deleted scenes. Actor Rakshit Shetty himself announced the film's OTT release.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rakshit Shetty made the announcement and revealed the upcoming film will be released on Voot with some added scenes. He wrote, "A dollop more of the deleted scenes from #777Charlie And a pleasant news for all of you have who been waiting to watch the film on OTT, @777CharlieMovie will have its digital premiere on @VootSelect on the 29th of July."

A dollop more of the deleted scenes from #777Charlie



And a pleasant news for all of you have who been waiting to watch the film on OTT, @777CharlieMovie will have its digital premiere on @VootSelect on the 29th of July 😊 pic.twitter.com/HLjTVWymgm — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) July 27, 2022

More about 777 Charlie

The latest Kannada-language film 777 Charlie is an adventure comedy-drama helmed and penned by Kiranraj K. The movie was earlier released in limited theatres on June 2 which was followed by its grand worldwide release on June 10. The film's plot revolves around the life of a pessimistic man named Dharma, who does not socialise and spends the majority of his time working in a factory. However, things take a positive turn as Charlie, a labrador enters his life.

The film casts Rakshit Shetty in the lead role of Dharma. Other notable cast members of the film include Charlie as Charlie, the dog, Danish Sait as Karshan Roy, Sangeetha Sringeri as Devika, Raj B. Shetty as Dr Ashwin Kumar, and Bobby Simha, among others. The movie was released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Image: Twitter/@rakshitshetty