Last Updated:

'777 Charlie' To Make Its OTT Debut With Hilarious Deleted Scenes, Rakshit Shetty Confirms

The drama adventure 777 Charlie was released on June 10 and saw a large number of people turning to the theatres. Here are the details about film's OTT release.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
777 Charlie

Image: Twitter/@rakshitshetty


The latest Kannada drama adventure 777 Charlie surely left fans emotional in the theatres. The movie starred Rakshit Shetty in the lead role along with a labrador named Charlie. While the cast and makers of the film are currently basking in the success of the movie, they have now announced that the movie will arrive on an OTT platform by the end of this month.

The latest drama adventure 777 Charlie was released on June 10 and saw a large number of people turning to the theatres to watch the film. Helmed by Kiranraj K, who also penned the film, the movie received immense love from the audience for its emotional yet dramatic plot. As it has been over a month since the film's release, it is now all set to debut on the streaming service Voot with some deleted scenes. Actor Rakshit Shetty himself announced the film's OTT release.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rakshit Shetty made the announcement and revealed the upcoming film will be released on Voot with some added scenes. He wrote, "A dollop more of the deleted scenes from #777Charlie And a pleasant news for all of you have who been waiting to watch the film on OTT, @777CharlieMovie  will have its digital premiere on @VootSelect on the 29th of July." 

READ | '777 Charlie' trailer out: Rakshit Shetty's film highlights his loyal bond with pet dog

More about 777 Charlie

The latest Kannada-language film 777 Charlie is an adventure comedy-drama helmed and penned by Kiranraj K. The movie was earlier released in limited theatres on June 2 which was followed by its grand worldwide release on June 10. The film's plot revolves around the life of a pessimistic man named Dharma, who does not socialise and spends the majority of his time working in a factory. However, things take a positive turn as Charlie, a labrador enters his life.

READ | 777 Charlie Twitter Review: Fans call Rakshit Shetty’s film ‘neat blend of fun & emotions’

The film casts Rakshit Shetty in the lead role of Dharma. Other notable cast members of the film include Charlie as Charlie, the dog, Danish Sait as Karshan Roy, Sangeetha Sringeri as Devika, Raj B. Shetty as Dr Ashwin Kumar, and Bobby Simha, among others. The movie was released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. 

READ | 'Charlie 777': Inspired by Rakshit Shetty film, Mangaluru police names their dog 'Charlie'

Image: Twitter/@rakshitshetty

READ | 777 Charlie: Rajinikanth expresses admiration for film, Rakshit Shetty pens gratitude note
READ | 777 Charlie team to donate fraction of film's profit to dog NGOs; Rakshit Shetty pens note
First Published:
COMMENT