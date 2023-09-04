800 The Movie Teaser Out, Sachin Tendulkar To Launch Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Trailer

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will unveil the trailer of his contemporary Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic titled 800 on September 5. Muralitharan is a former Sri Lankan off-spinner who concluded his Test career with his 800th wicket in 2010. In April, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, and now they have shared another teaser, offering a sneak peek into the film and what to expect.

3 things you need to know

800 stars Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor Madhurr Mittal as Muttiah Muralitharan.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the role, but he walked out of the project owing to a controversy.

800 will showcase Muttiah Muralitharan's bowling journey over the decades.



A glimpse of Muttiah Muralitharan's remarkable career

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to share a new teaser of 800 The Movie. He shared that Sachin Tendulkar has been invited to the trailer launch event. The new clip begins with a glimpse of the Sri Lankan bowler's childhood days when he earned the title of 'Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year'. In the next frame, we see he is all grown up and is shown earning many titles back-to-back, owing to his excellence.

SACHIN TENDULKAR TO UNVEIL TRAILER OF MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC ‘800’... #SachinTendulkar will unveil the trailer of the #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie], on [Tuesday] 5 Sept 2023 at an event in #Mumbai.#MadhurrMittal - who won acclaim for his performance… pic.twitter.com/cwjIN1vAmY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2023

The teaser also highlights the tough times that Muralitharan faced when he got embroiled in a controversy over his bowling action, followed by the glorious moment when Sri Lanka lifted the 1996 World Cup trophy and when the Sri Lankan team was attacked in Pakistan. The teaser visuals merged on Madhurr Mittal's, revealing his look as the famed cricketer.

Vijay Sethupathi was first choice for Muralitharan's biopic

Soon after the makers announced that Vijay Sethupathi had been signed to portray Muttiah Muralitharan, people started protesting and objected to him agreeing to play the role. Owing to the controversy, the Vikram Vedha actor opted out of the project. It is reported that Vijay was a supporter of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. It was during Rajapaksa’s regime that lakhs of Tamilians were killed as part of the Sri Lankan Civil War.

800 is written and helmed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures. The film also stars Naren, Nassar, Ritvika, Vela Ramamoorthy and Arul Das, among others. It is directed by MS Sripathy.