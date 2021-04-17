Last Updated:

99 Songs Movie Review: Fans And Critics Call AR Rahman's Film 'Magical Musical Journey'

99 songs movie review on social media by fans and critics. The movie received a positive response from the audience for its plot and music.

The musical romance 99 Songs movie directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and produced by A. R. Rahman has been taking social media by storm with its storyline and music. Several fans and media critics took to their social media to voice out their opinions on the movie after watching it. Check out some of the 99 Songs movie review on Twitter.

99 Songs tamil movie's review

The movie shot in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi garnered the attention of viewers across the country. Several south Indian celebrities took to their Twitter to compliment the film such as director Atlee Kumar who described the movie as 'pure bliss to watch'. He tweeted that A.R Rahman's writing will put in a positive and inspirational zone and also welcomed the new actors who debuted in the movie. 

Music Composer Ricky Kej also took to Twitter to upload his 99 Songs movie review where he described the movie as 'extraordinary' in terms of music, visuals, and sound mix. Another fan complimented the movie by tweeting that the movie is an experience that everyone must have. Another fan thanked A.R Rahman for producing such a movie. 

Fans post covers of the songs from the movie

The soundtracks from the music 99 Songs have been making a buzz on social media with its heart-rendering melody and lyrics. Several fans took this opportunity to post their own rendition of the music to show their appreciation of the movie. Other fans also attempted to create a mash-up of the soundtracks in the movie. Check out the reviews of fans here.

Critics review of 99 Songs movie

The media critics also took to their social media to express their views on the musical drama. Receiving a mixed review by the critics, the movie's plot remained a subject of scrutiny for many critics. Cinema Express tweeted that movie was a good experience overall but the execution of the movie on-screen did not reach their expectations. On the other hand, another user wrote that the movie is visually stunning and deserved more imaginative writing. 

Promo Pic Credit: Ehan Bhatt IG

 

 

