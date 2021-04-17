99 Songs Movie Review: Fans And Critics Call AR Rahman's Film 'Magical Musical Journey'

The musical romance 99 Songs movie directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and produced by A. R. Rahman has been taking social media by storm with its storyline and music. Several fans and media critics took to their social media to voice out their opinions on the movie after watching it. Check out some of the 99 Songs movie review on Twitter.

99 Songs tamil movie's review

#99Songs is laced with some fine performances and visual appeal. But the music is not upto the mark, and that’s not good news for a film which is a musical. Also, the bizarre and illogical second half ruins the impact https://t.co/RP8CXOEvPn — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) April 17, 2021

A melodious misfire -

99 Songs Movie Review: AR Rahman Should Compose At Least Ninety-Nine More Songs To Compensate For This! - Koimoi https://t.co/NfI9CJXYxN — Vikki - à®µà®¿à®•à¯à®•à®¿ (@vikranthprasann) April 17, 2021

The movie shot in Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi garnered the attention of viewers across the country. Several south Indian celebrities took to their Twitter to compliment the film such as director Atlee Kumar who described the movie as 'pure bliss to watch'. He tweeted that A.R Rahman's writing will put in a positive and inspirational zone and also welcomed the new actors who debuted in the movie.

#MovieReview | A whole lot of music, one terrific song, and a busload of cliches about tortured artists mark AR Rahman’s debut production '99 Songs'



Read the full review by @nandiniramnath here



https://t.co/hNh8EzydRT — scroll.in (@scroll_in) April 16, 2021

#99Songs A very beautifully portrayed movie where Music and Visuals compliments each other. Could clearly see the hard work of the entire team on the screen.@arrahman sir’s music was telling story in the movie.@itsEhanBhat has given justice to the character.

Was worth waitingðŸ‘Œ pic.twitter.com/FwKNUdjAqG — AnirudhDevaraj #99Songs ðŸ˜· (@AnirudhDevaraj) April 16, 2021

Music Composer Ricky Kej also took to Twitter to upload his 99 Songs movie review where he described the movie as 'extraordinary' in terms of music, visuals, and sound mix. Another fan complimented the movie by tweeting that the movie is an experience that everyone must have. Another fan thanked A.R Rahman for producing such a movie.

Fans post covers of the songs from the movie

@arrahman Sir this is a cover of mine from the movie #99songs #sofia https://t.co/z5AmNPZvw2



Thank you so much sir for your music. It heals me and motivates me. Lots of love — ADARSHA KR. (Sammy) (@SAMADARSHA) April 9, 2021

Here is a small snippet from my cover of this beautiful song called “Nee Illa Naanum” from the movie #99Songs composed by @arrahman sir and originally sung by @HaricharanMusic

Looking forward to this movie with a lot of excitement! #99SongsCoverStarhttps://t.co/7QQ2Caew4X pic.twitter.com/7fmQ54VPlB — Vigneshwer Karthik (@nv_vignesh) April 16, 2021

The soundtracks from the music 99 Songs have been making a buzz on social media with its heart-rendering melody and lyrics. Several fans took this opportunity to post their own rendition of the music to show their appreciation of the movie. Other fans also attempted to create a mash-up of the soundtracks in the movie. Check out the reviews of fans here.

Critics review of 99 Songs movie

The media critics also took to their social media to express their views on the musical drama. Receiving a mixed review by the critics, the movie's plot remained a subject of scrutiny for many critics. Cinema Express tweeted that movie was a good experience overall but the execution of the movie on-screen did not reach their expectations. On the other hand, another user wrote that the movie is visually stunning and deserved more imaginative writing.

Review | Music is powerful. It is soothing, can heal and effect a change across the world. #ARRahman, the writer and composer of #99Songs, is living proof. https://t.co/yx47nnnOWO — The Hindu Cinema (@TheHinduCinema) April 17, 2021

#99Songs Even if logic was upto the mark, the film would have still not impressed due to music score. The makers show that a song composed by d protagonist has gone viral but d song doesn’t seem to be so good that it can take d whole world by storm https://t.co/RP8CXOEvPn — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) April 17, 2021

