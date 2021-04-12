'99 Songs' Was A 'tremendous Learning Experience' For Ehan Bhat; Read Details

99 Songs is a musical romance movie produced by AR Rahman in his debut and is slated to release on April 16, 2021. The film stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. It marks Ehan Bhat's acting debut and ahead of the release, the actor has shared that for him the movie is a "tremendous learning experience."

Ehan Bhatt speaks of 99 Songs experience

Ehan calls himself fortunate to get a Bollywood break and achieve this milestone under the guidance of music maestro-producer AR Rahman. Speaking to Mid-Day, Ehan said he was very lucky that AR Rahman chose him to carry forward his dream project. At the audition, he was handed a scene that required him to depict an emotion similar to what he was feeling at that point. So, it became easier for him to emote. Meeting AR Rahman for the first time remains one of the best moments of Ehan's life. He said that both of them were shy. So, all they did in the meeting was that they looked at each other, smiled, looked at the walls around, and smiled again. He added that since AR Rahman loves Kashmir, they spoke about its culture and food.

For the film, Ehan Bhat received formal training in music at KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. Speaking of this, he said that it was AR Rahman’s idea to make him learn music. AR Rahman felt that it would help him in character building. He learned the piano for a year under the supervision of Surojeet Chatterjee. His musical sense was elevated to a new level as he interacted with musicians every day. More than challenging, it was a tremendous learning experience for him.

More about 99 Songs

99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and also stars Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala. The movie is about a struggling singer who dreams of becoming a musician. The boy believes that one song can change the world and is on the quest to create that one composition. 99 Songs will also be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu with the original title. Check out the trailer below.

(Promo Image Source: Ehan Bhat Instagram)