A Curated List Of BA Raju's Movies That Fans Must Watch; Take A Look

Film producer and senior journalist BA Raju passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 21, 2021. He started his career as a film journalist and later became a producer in the Telugu film industry making his debut with the film Premalo Pavani Kalyan in 2002 and went on to produce more films. Here’s a curated list of BA Raju's movies that fans must watch.

A look at BA Raju's movies list

Premalo Pavani Kalyan

Premalo Pavani Kalyan is a 2003 film directed by Polur Ghatikachalam that stars Ankita, Arjan Bajwa, Brahmanandam, Deepak and others. Produced by BA Raju, in his debut, the story of the film is about two people who are in love whose families age-old feud acts as a hurdle to their relationship. The boy decides to sacrifice his love while the girl tries to solve things between both families.

Chantigadu

Chantigadu is a 2003 film directed by B. Jaya, produced by BA Raju and Suhasini. The film stars Baladitya, Brahmanandam, Suhasini, Saranya Ponvannan, Ahuti Prasad and others. The story of the film is about a boy who falls in love with the daughter of a cruel landlord. The story takes a turn and he is shocked when he learns whoever gets married to the girl would lose his mother.

Premikulu

Premikulu is a 2005 film directed by B. Jaya, bankrolled by BA Raju, starring Yuvaraj, Kamna Jethmalani and Rishi Girish in prominent roles. The story of the film is about two lovers who decide to commit suicide in a rebellion against their parents' opposition. Things take an unexpected turn when both of them temporarily lose their memory after jumping from a building.

Lovely

Lovely is a 2012 romantic comedy film written and directed by B. Jaya and produced by BA Raju. Lovely stars Aadi and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles. The film is about two internet friends who get cold feet when it is time to meet personally. Both of them send their friends instead of going themselves but eventually fall in love with each other.

BA Raju's death was a shock for the industry and celebs from the Telugu film industry such as Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Samantha Akkineni and many more expressed their grief on social media.

