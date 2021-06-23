A.R. Murugadoss Drops The Teaser And First Look Of Rajamohan's 'Address'; Netizens React

Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss released director Rajamohan's film Address' teaser and first look on June 23, 2021. The new movie will focus on the families who were left with no address after the partition, particularly those living between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The director of Kunguma Poovum Konjum Puravum and Vanavarayan Vallavarayan is all set to bring a brand new story with Atharva and Essaki Bharath in the lead roles.

The teaser starts off with a look at the tiny village living in the middle of nowhere, who find themselves abandoned and in an identity crisis. The village is left with no water, electricity or proper roads. Actor Atharvaa plays one of the lead roles as a revolutionary youth member of the town. He seeks to bring justice to his village by gaining an identity for them.

Goli Soda 2 star Essaki Bharath, too, plays a prominent role in the movie. To the fans' surprise, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon narrated the story of the film in the teaser. Pooja Jhaveri of Thodari fame will be seen playing Atharvaa's love interest in the movie. Other Address cast members feature Diya, Thambi Ramaiah, and others.

A.R. Murugadoss was given the honour to release the teaser of the movie. He wrote, "Excited and happy to announce #Address First Look & Teaser." The filmmaker shared a poster showing Atharvaa and Essaki Bharath in Address. The two men had a determined look on their faces as microphones from various news channels were pointed in their direction, indicating that the movie will show iconic moments. According to the poster, the film's story written by Rajamohan is based on true events.

A.R. Murugadoss releases Address teaser and first look

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement over the news. Many expressed that they found the teaser and the trailer "Super". Fans even said that the first look appeared aggressive enough for the action-packed drama. Many even thought that the teaser was excellent. One fan exclaimed saying "wow" and dropped a fire emoji.

Super bro semma eppa release 🤔🤔 — Abishek2529 The Ceo (@abishek2529) June 23, 2021

Super sir — MURUGAN T (@Muru13689M) June 23, 2021

Excellent work — ѕαм.м (@SamM82951400) June 23, 2021

Wow🔥 — Prasanth Sharp (@PrasanthSharp4) June 23, 2021

Address is expected to be an action-packed film with a unique storyline highlighting a major issue. The film is being produced by Ajey Krishna under the banners SS Media and Cocktail Cinemas with Sun Senthil as the executive producer. The music for the movie is provided by Girishh Gopalakrishnan. The film is currently under the post-production stage and is expected to release soon.

Image: Still from Address

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.