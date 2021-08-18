A Glimpse Inside Shruti Haasan And Santanu Hazarika's Elaborate Luncheon For Friends

Shruti Haasan has been caught up with the shoot of Prabhas’s Salaar in Hyderabad. The actor recently posted snippets of an elaborate, mouthwatering lunch she hosted with her beau Santanu Hazarika for the couple's friends in Mumbai. The get together was attended by Puja Puri, Satyajeet Dubey, Niranjan Iyengar and Bhaavesh Gandhi.

The Luck actor took to her Instagram stories on August 18, showing the preparations of the exquisite dishes, treating her friends with desserts and posing for fun group photos. The menu was packed with delicious delicacies like sambhar, dosa, bendakaya koora (bhindi curry), beans poriyal, rice, pappad, pickle and kulfi for dessert.

Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika host a fun luncheon

Daughter of the veteran actor Kamal Haasan hosted her close friends with boyfriend Santanu on Wednesday, August 18. In the string of Instagram stories shared by the Vakeel Saab actor, the gang of six can be seen enjoying the delicacies and the dessert. Sharing a group picture, Shruti wrote, “Food Coma Nation @pujpuri @santanu_hazarika_art @satyajeetdubey @ashesinwind @bhaavgandhi (sic)". Have a look at the group's cute photograph.

Other updates from Shruti Haasan's Instagram

The actor often shares with fans adorable photos and videos of herself, sometimes with beau Santanu. The couple has stayed together during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, can be seen trying out new dishes and going out on lunch dates. In one of her Instagram posts, the Welcome Back actor can be seen enjoying kebabs with her boyfriend. Have a look

Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 17 million. The actor recently gave her fans a glimpse into her piano jamming session. The actor shared an IGTV video in which she was seen singing and playing the piano. In the caption, she wrote, "Weirdo for life This song popped into my head after ages and I mean AGES !!! I wrote this for my band the extramentals around 2007-8 and I felt like a super weirdo then, out of place and loving it —- guess what — nothing changed 😅 I’m still that weirdo.". Her knack for music is well known as the 35-year-old began her career as a music director with her father's production Unnaipol Oruvan (2009) and has since formed her own music band.

On the work front, she is waiting for the release of Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam. She recently wrapped up the latest schedule of Prabhas’s Salaar in Hyderabad.

(IMAGE- SHRUTZHAASAN/ INSTAGRAM)