A Look At List Of Awards And Nominations Received By Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian film industry. She is one of the few actors to have received a maximum number of awards in the industry. She has received awards and accolades for her performances in Arundhati, Vedam, Rudramadevi, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, Bhagamathie, Deiva Thirumagal many more. Read ahead to know more about Anushka Shetty's awards.
Arundhati is a 2009 Telugu language fantasy drama-horror film directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role. The movie is about a girl named Arundhati (played by Anushka) who visits her native place. During her visit, she learns that she looks like her great-grandmother. Soon, her great-grandmother’s battles become her own as she fights a black magician who wants to kill her. Anushka received several awards for her performance in the film, check out the awards she won below.
Vedam is a 2010 Telugu language anthology film written and directed by Krish and features Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The story revolves around five people whose destinies get entangled when they are victims of a terrorist attack that occurs in a hospital. Anushka played the role of Saroja who is a prostitute in the film. Once again, the actor bagged several Best Actress award for the film. Check out the awards she won for the film.
Deiva Thirumagal is a 2011 Tamil-language drama film written and directed by A. L. Vijay that features Anushka Shetty in a pivotal role. The movie is about a man with an intellectual disability who fights for the custody of his daughter. Anushka played the role of Anuradha Ragunathan who was the lawyer in the movie. Here are the awards and nominations that she received for her performance in the film.
Rudramadevi is a 2015 Telugu-language 3D biographical action film based on the life of one of the prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan. She was also one of the few ruling queens in Indian history. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar and stars Anushka Shetty in a titular role as Rudramadevi. Anushka’s performance was highly praised in the film. Take a look at the awards and a nomination that she received for the film.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a 2017 epic action film directed by SS Rajamouli and features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty among others. The film is about Baahubali who raises an army to defeat his enemy and release his mother from their captivity. Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena who marries Baahubali. She received a variety of awards and nominations for the film.
Bhaagamathie is a 2018 thriller film written and directed by G. Ashok and stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role. The movie is about a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while she is interrogated by law enforcers investigating a politician they suspect of corruption. With the film, Anushka Shetty emerged as one of the few female actors to have a $1 million grosser at the US box office. Here are the awards and nominations that she received for the film.
