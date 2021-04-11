A Look At List Of Awards And Nominations Received By Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty is predominantly known for her work in the South Indian film industry. She is one of the few actors to have received a maximum number of awards in the industry. She has received awards and accolades for her performances in Arundhati, Vedam, Rudramadevi, Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, Bhagamathie, Deiva Thirumagal many more. Read ahead to know more about Anushka Shetty's awards.

A look at Anushka Shetty's awards

Arundhati

Arundhati is a 2009 Telugu language fantasy drama-horror film directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role. The movie is about a girl named Arundhati (played by Anushka) who visits her native place. During her visit, she learns that she looks like her great-grandmother. Soon, her great-grandmother’s battles become her own as she fights a black magician who wants to kill her. Anushka received several awards for her performance in the film, check out the awards she won below.

Nandi Special Jury Award - Nandi Awards of 2009

CineMAA Award for Best Actress - CineMAA Awards

Ugadi Award for Best Actress - Gemini Ugadi Awards

Santosham Best Actress Award - Santosham Film Awards

South Scope Cine Award for Best Actress - South Scope Cine Awards

Vamsee film Award for Best Actress - Vamsee Film Awards

Vedam

Vedam is a 2010 Telugu language anthology film written and directed by Krish and features Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The story revolves around five people whose destinies get entangled when they are victims of a terrorist attack that occurs in a hospital. Anushka played the role of Saroja who is a prostitute in the film. Once again, the actor bagged several Best Actress award for the film. Check out the awards she won for the film.

CineMAA Award for Best Actress (Jury) - CineMAA Awards

Santosham Best Actress Award - Santosham Film Awards

Vamsee Film Award for Best Actress - Vamsee Film Awards

Deiva Thirumagal

Deiva Thirumagal is a 2011 Tamil-language drama film written and directed by A. L. Vijay that features Anushka Shetty in a pivotal role. The movie is about a man with an intellectual disability who fights for the custody of his daughter. Anushka played the role of Anuradha Ragunathan who was the lawyer in the movie. Here are the awards and nominations that she received for her performance in the film.

SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Tamil - 1st South Indian International Movie Awards

Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine - Vijay Awards (Won)

Vijay Award for Best Actress - Vijay Awards

Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize - Tamil Nadu State Film Award (Won)

Jaya Award for Best Actress - Jaya Awards (Won)

Rudramadevi

Rudramadevi is a 2015 Telugu-language 3D biographical action film based on the life of one of the prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan. She was also one of the few ruling queens in Indian history. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar and stars Anushka Shetty in a titular role as Rudramadevi. Anushka’s performance was highly praised in the film. Take a look at the awards and a nomination that she received for the film.

Ugadi Award for Best Actress - Ugadi 2016 Film and Music Awards

Best actress - Apsara Awards 2016

Entertainer of the Year - Apsara Awards 2016

CineMAA Award for Best Actress - CineMAA Awards

Best Actress - Bharatamuni Awards

Best Actress - Critics Choice - 5th South Indian International Movie Awards

Santosham Best Actress Award - 16th Santosham Film Awards

IIFA Utsavam Award for Best Actress- Telugu - IIFA Utsavam (Nominated)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is a 2017 epic action film directed by SS Rajamouli and features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty among others. The film is about Baahubali who raises an army to defeat his enemy and release his mother from their captivity. Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena who marries Baahubali. She received a variety of awards and nominations for the film.

Best Actress - Cinegoers Association Award (Won)

Vijay Award for Favourite Heroine - Vijay Awards

Best Actress - Zee Cine Awards Telugu

Best Actress Lead role - Behindwoods Gold Medals (Won)

Edison Award for Best Actress - Edison Awards

SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Telugu) - 7th South Indian International Movie Awards

Bhaagamathie

Bhaagamathie is a 2018 thriller film written and directed by G. Ashok and stars Anushka Shetty in the titular role. The movie is about a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while she is interrogated by law enforcers investigating a politician they suspect of corruption. With the film, Anushka Shetty emerged as one of the few female actors to have a $1 million grosser at the US box office. Here are the awards and nominations that she received for the film.

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Zee Cine Awards Telugu

Favourite Actress - Zee Cine Awards Telugu

Best Actress - Radio City Cine Awards

Best Actress - TSR -TV9 National Telugu Awards

SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Telugu) - 8th South Indian International Movie Awards

SIIMA Award for Best Actress Critics– Telugu - 8th South Indian International Movie Awards

Best Actress - 1st Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South (Won)

