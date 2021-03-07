A Look At Movies In Which 'Anniyan' Actor Chiyaan Vikram Played Dual Roles

Chiyaan Vikram is known in the film industry for playing out-of-the-box characters. From Anniyan to I, the actor has a plethora of eccentric roles up his sleeve. He has played a variety of roles from a person with a split personality disorder, to a masked vigilante, Vikram has always loved good experimentation. Let's take a look at the films where he has played dual roles or more!

Chiyaan Vikram's movies where he plays two or more characters!

Iru Mugan (2016)

With a title that translates to 'a man with two faces', it is easy to guess that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in a double role. The science fiction film directed by Anand Shankar, also sees Nayanthara and Nithya Menen in prominent roles. Vikram plays the role of Akhilan Vinod, a suspended RAW agent as well as Love, the antagonist of the film. Love is a wanted criminal who is also a mastermind scientist. His appearance and speech are a little effeminate too. With silver hair, painted nails and a love for crime, Love is the complete opposite of Akhilan. Iru Mugan is Vikram's first film where he plays a double role. The movie faced mixed reviews from the critics but was loved by the masses.

Taking it a notch higher in Cobra

If the title design of the poster is to be believed, Vikram might play a dual role once again in his highly anticipated next, Cobra. The teaser for the film serves as a tantalizing appetizer for the film. Vikram plays the role of a math teacher in the film. He might also be the antagonist, criminal mastermind Cobra. Vikram is said to appear in 25 looks in the film. The movie marks the silver screen debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan and the Tamil movie debut of Srinidhi Shetty. What connection lies between Vikram's character and the name 'Cobra', will only be revealed once the film is released. Till then, the teaser and the songs shall keep the fans engaged.

Along with Cobra, Vikram is also set to appear in Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Memon. The filming is complete, but there are delays in the post-production process because of the movie changing hands with several producers. So far, three teasers and a song from the film have been released. If all goes well this year, the movie might see a release soon. Let's take a look at the teaser for Dhruva Natchathiram:

Actors in the South Indian film industry are no strangers to playing double roles. Priyamani played a double role as Charu and Latha, two conjoined twins in Charulatha. Samantha Akkineni has also played a double role in the film 10 Endrathukula. Not only this, some actors have gone beyond two and played triple roles as well. Vijay played a triple role in Theri whereas Suriya followed suit in the science fiction film 24. In fact, in Dasavathaaram, Kamal Haasan played 10 roles.

