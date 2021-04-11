A Look At Samantha Akkineni's Cute Posts Dedicated To Husband Chay | See Pictures

Samantha Akkineni has a huge following of over 16 million on her Instagram where she keeps her fans entertained by posting updates from her life. The actor is married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, with whom she often posts pictures and stories and gives her fans a sneak peek into their lives. Here is a list of five cute posts that she had dedicated to her husband Naga Chaitanya as she expressed her love for him on social media.

Samantha and Chaitanya anniversary posts

Samantha Akkineni makes sure that she shares adorable pictures with her husband on their anniversaries. The actor does not fail to pen down heartfelt notes for her husband. One of the posts shared by Samantha was captioned as, “You are my person and I am yours , that whatever door we come to , we will open it together . Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni”. Check out the post from her profile below.

In another anniversary post, Samantha shared a series of pictures with Chaitanya. The actor captioned the post as, "Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story .. stuck on you @chayakkineni #tenyearstory #secondanniversary". Check out the post from her profile below.

Samantha's birthday wishes for husband Chay

Samantha Akkineni has always shared warm wishes for her husband on his birthday. After their marriage, the actor has always posted heartfelt notes for him and shared adorable pictures of the actor. She captioned her Instagram post as, "Happy birthday my @chayakkineni .. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband". Check out the photos shared by Samantha Akkineni below.

So happy for you .. this looks beautiful 😊 and what an amazing team .. soar higher and higher my love ❤️ Happy birthday 🥳 🤗 https://t.co/cMaZPTU1DD — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 23, 2019

Appreciation post for Chay

Samantha had once posted a picture of Chay with the caption, "After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )". Check out the posts below.

Samantha Akkineni's New Year wish

