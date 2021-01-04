A Look At Shani Mahadevappa's Early Years, Movies, Career Graph & Other Details

Shani Mahadevappa predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry. He appeared in popular movies such as Shankar Guru, Kaviratna Kalidasa, Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, Shivashankar and Guru Brahma. He has appeared in more than 400 movies in Kannada cinema as a character artist and also as a villain. He is the first theatre actor who worked in many groups such as Gubbi Veeranna company. Shani rose to fame as Lord Shani in the play called Shani Prabhava. After his appearance in this play, he came to be known as Shani Mahadevappa. His real name was Shiva Prakash.

Shani Mahadevappa's early years

As mentioned in The Hindu, the award-winning actor was born in Malavalli, Karnataka in 1933. His father was also a theatre actor. Shani started his acting career on stage at a young age. He made his debut in films in the year 1962 by playing small roles. He later got close to an associate of Dr Rajkumar and gradually appeared regularly in thespian’s films by playing character roles.

He has acted in over 60 films with Dr Rajkumar such as Shankar Guru, Mooroovare Vajragalu and Kairathna Kalidasa. Shani was also popular for the role of poet Dindima in Kavirathna Kalidasa. The actor was also the contemporary of renowned actors like Vajramuni, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Dhirendra Gopal, Sudheer and Sundar Krishna Urs. Shani received several awards including Varadaraju Award 2009 and Rajkumar Souharda Award.

Shani Mahadevappa's death

Shani died on January 3, 2021, at the age of 88 after being diagnosed with coronary disease at the KC General Hospital. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. According to M Gurukumar, Shani’s son, the actor suffered from liver and kidney ailments for over a year and later was completely bedridden. According to the Deccan Herald, due to severe cold and cough, Shani was admitted to the ICU of KC General Hospital. The actor was initially tested negative for the COVID-19, but a day later, he tested positive. He was subsequently being treated for the virus.

Celebrities such as Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep expressed their condolences on their official Twitter handles. Puneeth wrote, “Shani Mahadevappa, a veteran actor who has acted in many films, along with Appaji, Bhakti Kumbara, Srinivasa Kalyana and Kavirathna Kalidasa passed away. RIP”.

ಅಪ್ಪಾಜಿಯವರ ಜೊತೆ ಭಕ್ತ ಕುಂಬಾರ, ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ, ಕವಿರತ್ನ ಕಾಳಿದಾಸ, ಮೂರೂವರೆ ವಜ್ರಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಟರಾದ ಶನಿ ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪನವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) January 3, 2021

Sumalatha Ambareesh, paying tribute to the actor, penned an emotional note. He tweeted, “Today, I pray that the soul of the great artist Shani Mahadevappa (90 years old) will have lasting peace. Well, he has been in more than 550 films. May the Lord grant this painful power to His family and loved ones.”

ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಅಗಲಿದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾದ ಶನಿ ಮಹಾದೇವಪ್ಪನವರ (90 ವರ್ಷ) ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುವೆ. ಸರಿ ಸುಮಾರು 550 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಸಿರುವ ಅವರ ಕಲಾಸೇವೆ ಚಿರಸ್ಥಾಯಿ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರೀತಿಪಾತ್ರರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xubMEJcrxj — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) January 3, 2021

